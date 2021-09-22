WATCH NOW: Columbus Council hears concerns about vaccine and testing requirements

COLUMBUS – The Columbus City Council heard concerns Tuesday about a requirement it recently approved for city employees and volunteers to either be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be tested for the virus.
Joe Hammer, who works for the Columbus Water & Light, questioned why the emergency order was passed without going to the committee of a whole or being discussed by any other city committee.
“The audacity of any governing body believes it has the right to dictate pumping poison into a person’s body or stick a swab of known carcinogens up your nasal passage is incomprehensible,” Hammer said. “The attempt violates the U.S. Constitution, the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Nuremberg Code of 1947.”
There have been more than 387 million COVID-19 vaccinations given in the United States this year and nasal swab tests have been used almost since the start of the pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Columbus City Council unanimously approved Sept. 7 an emergency mask order for city buildings that went into effect Sept. 9. The order also included language requiring employees and volunteers to get vaccinated or show they’ve been tested for COVID-19
The testing and vaccinations will either require people to provide documentation of vaccination by October or tests to show they are negative.
Lee Trask, who said he is vaccinated, but does not approve of the city’s requirement, said he feels the council should take into consideration what others feel about the vaccinations.
“Since this pandemic has been going on roughly the last year and a half, the city has never reached out and had any sort of conversation about vaccinations and why we should have them,” Trask said. “I’m a 100 percent for vaccinations. As I said I submitted my vaccination information, but I don’t feel you should be forcing that on to other people.”
Jack Sanderson also spoke during the public comment time and said he has read about COVID-19 on the internet spoke of a doctor who is opposed to masking and claims asymptomatic people do not transmit the virus.
“If you are not sick, you are not spreading any virus,” Sanderson said. “If you are sick, you probably have a heavier viral load. If you are sick, you may be more contagious.”
According to a peer-reviewed University of Chicago Study from earlier this year, at least 50 percent of community-spread COVID-19 infections are the result of contact with someone who has an asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic COVID-19 infection.