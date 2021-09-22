WATCH NOW: Columbus Council hears concerns about vaccine and testing requirements

Lee Trask, who said he is vaccinated, but does not approve of the city’s requirement, said he feels the council should take into consideration what others feel about the vaccinations.

“Since this pandemic has been going on roughly the last year and a half, the city has never reached out and had any sort of conversation about vaccinations and why we should have them,” Trask said. “I’m a 100 percent for vaccinations. As I said I submitted my vaccination information, but I don’t feel you should be forcing that on to other people.”

Jack Sanderson also spoke during the public comment time and said he has read about COVID-19 on the internet spoke of a doctor who is opposed to masking and claims asymptomatic people do not transmit the virus.

“If you are not sick, you are not spreading any virus,” Sanderson said. “If you are sick, you probably have a heavier viral load. If you are sick, you may be more contagious.”

According to a peer-reviewed University of Chicago Study from earlier this year, at least 50 percent of community-spread COVID-19 infections are the result of contact with someone who has an asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic COVID-19 infection.