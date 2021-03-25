WATCH NOW: Columbus couple start mini farm with the help of chickens and bees

Best said the chicks came from Tractor Supply and the bees came from a person she found on Craigslist. However there are websites such as Brad’s Bees and Honey that are a good source for getting bees.

Bees are very low maintenance, Best said. The bees should be checked for bugs but there are treatments.

“In Wisconsin, you want to leave a lot of honey for them, because that is what they feed off of in the winter,” Best said.

Most of the honey is kept with the bees but the amount they produce is enough for a personal supply for their household, Best said.

“In a lot of ways I like to do it because how important pollinators are to our food supply and how they can make our food more nutritious,” Best said “Keeping bees is really easy. You pretty much need a spot for them, and they do their own thing. They will find their own food and their own water. They have about a three mile radius of roaming. They are really interesting. They will basically have in their head a map of every feature in the three mile radius.”

Best said she does get stung while getting the honey, but the local unprocessed honey has benefits that make it worth an occassional sting.