WATCH NOW: Columbus tot finds an early love for trains

A rural Columbus mother captured a sweet video of her one year old son excited to see an Amtrak train rolling by their property.
One year old Nash Stein lives about a mile outside of Columbus, mother Amanda Stein said. Amtrak trains are his favorite, Stein said.
The video was taken Monday evening, Stein said.
“He waves every time he hears a train go by,” Stein said. “You can see it from our living room window.”
