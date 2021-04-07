 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Columbus tot finds an early love for trains
0 comments
alert top story

WATCH NOW: Columbus tot finds an early love for trains

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Child near Columbus, Wisconsin waves to Amtrak train.

A rural Columbus mother captured a sweet video of her one year old son excited to see an Amtrak train rolling by their property.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

One year old Nash Stein lives about a mile outside of Columbus, mother Amanda Stein said. Amtrak trains are his favorite, Stein said.

The video was taken Monday evening, Stein said.

“He waves every time he hears a train go by,” Stein said. “You can see it from our living room window.”

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cuomo addresses family receiving COVID tests

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News