WATCH NOW: Columbus video features original hometown song

COLUMBUS — Caring for a community and its businesses is the reason behind a newly released video by the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce.

Chamber board member Beth Reanee said the organization was looking for a way to support its members and other area establishments during the coronavirus pandemic. The idea for a video came about around the time Wisconsin’s mandated business closures were lifted.

“We really wanted to get a message out letting people know we’re reopening and safety precautions are in place,” said Reanee. “The whole COVID thing for everyone is so depressing and it’s hard.”

Reanee approached fellow chamber member Jesse Wilson of Jesse Wilson Productions about the video and he jumped on board by donating his time and creative flair to capture footage and edit the video. Reanee said a song wasn’t in the original plans for the video. Chamber board member JD Milburn sparked the idea for a song about the community and tapped the talents of singer/songwriter Mark Croft, a Columbus native.

“We wanted it to be uplifting and something meaningful and not get bogged down in using the theme ‘We’re all in this together’ because that’s just been overused,” said Reanee.