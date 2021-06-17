 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Concerts return to Swan City Park
WATCH NOW: Concerts return to Swan City Park

Summer concert series begins at Swan Park in Beaver Dam

Tony Rocker, an Elvis tribute artist, perform for the hour and half show in the band shell at Swan City Park on Wednesday for the first performance during the music in the park series.

 TERRI PEDERSON, Daily Citizen

The band shell at Swan City Park was filled with people Wednesday night after a long-standing tradition in the city of Beaver Dam returned with the Wednesday night concert series.

Those in attendance watched Tony Rocker, an Elvis tribute artist, perform a 90-minute show in the band shell at the park.

“We had an outstanding start to the concert season last night, Jana Stephens, Beaver Dam community activities and services department director. “The weather was beautiful and over 400 people enjoyed the Elvis Tribute performance by Tony Rocker.”

The Beaver Dam Community Band will return Wednesday. Stephens said it is the first time the band has performed at the band shell since July 2019.

“They have been entertaining people at the park for over 20 years and we are pleased that they will be back again this year," Stevens said.

The Beaver Dam Community Band will also perform on the final day of the concert season July 28.

Other Beaver Dam bands will also perform this summer: Whiskey Flats will perform on June 30 and Loco Vocals will perform on July 7.

Eric Diamond, a Neil Diamond Tribute Artist, will perform on July 14. Eddie Rivers Quartet performs on July 21.

The concerts are performed on Wednesdays from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

“Music brings people together and we are looking forward to the community coming out to enjoy the concerts this summer,” Stephens said.

