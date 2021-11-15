WATCH NOW: COVID Vaccine may prevent children from developing serious health condition following the infection

A Beaver Dam doctor is excited a COVID-19 vaccine is available to help some of his younger patients, and warns that although most children fare well against the virus, there are serious issues they could face.
Dr. Seth Barudin, a family practitioner in Beaver Dam for UW Health, has offered advice on how to keep COVID at bay. Barudin said he knows that there are some families who immediately got the vaccine, but some are waiting or plan never get the vaccine.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services authorized vaccinators to begin administering the Pfizer pediatric COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off on Oct. 2.
Dodge County Public Health Nurse Abby Sauer said the cases of COVID for those 19 and younger has been ranging from 21 to 27 percent of all the infections in the last month.
“Vaccinating children will help protect them from getting COVID-19 and therefore reducing their risk of severe disease, hospitalizations, or developing long-term COVID-19 complications,” Sauer said. “Children with underlying medical conditions are more at risk for severe illness from COVID-19 compared with children without underlying medical conditions. Getting children vaccinated can help protect them against COVID-19, as well as reduce disruptions to in-person learning and activities by helping curb community transmission.”
MIS a concern
Barudin said doctors are seeing cases of MIS-C, a multi inflammatory systemic inflammation.
“And the really scary thing about this is it can pop up two or four weeks after someone has been through COVID potentially and they kind of have this inflammatory reaction that can cause their whole body to go into failure and shut down," Barudin said. "It’s really scary. It is relatively rare but it is still unbelievable scary and life threatening if they would get that.”
Symptoms for MIS-C include lung problems, stomach symptoms, not feeling well, and fever with those who had a recent infection with COVID.
“There are still potential risks for a viral infection to kids,” Barudin said. “They tend to do better. They have less risk factors to have significant complications. Their body is healthier. Their immune system is more robust and for some reason COVID does not affect them as significantly as adults. But they can still spread the infection. They still can get very sick from the infection. If they have underlying risk factors like asthma or diabetes or they are significantly overweight or have a compromised immune system, they may very well have complications and develop secondary or more longer lasting syndromes.”
Vaccine series
The emergency use approval for the Pfizer vaccine for children is third of the amount that is given to adults, Barudin said.
“It has been very effective, about 91 percent in kids, in preventing COVID infection, which is very significant and good for a vaccine,” Barudin said.
Two shots are given 21 days apart. Two weeks later a child is considered fully vaccinated. Barudin said it is important to complete the series and realize that it takes about five weeks for the body to respond to both doses.
“The study on this vaccine by Pfizer was done on about 5,000 kids,” Barudin said. “It started with about 2,500 kids and they actually increased that to 5,000 kids to make sure they are looking most closely for those rare side effects that any vaccine may have. So they basically did not find any major, severe life threatening or illnesses with the vaccine in that group of people. So they feel it is very safe as a general risk benefit type prevention and it did not have a significant risk to that population in 5 to 11 year olds.”
The materials in the vaccine are not new at all, Barudin said.
“The one you hear about is polyethylene glycol and people are advised if they have a severe history of reaction to any close association of polyethylene glycol they should not get the vaccine,” Barudin said. “That is a very rare side effect with people who have had it before with other flu vaccines or vaccines. It is usually something very well known in a family history and people know they have had it the past because it can be very severe and life-threatening.”
Polythylene glycol has been around for a long time and is not a risk for the vast majority of people, Barudin said. The mRNA component is not actually new, but COVID-19 ia a new virus so it is a new piece of mRNA material being introduced to the body.
“I’d much rather get this introduced in my body with a vaccine that is going to pretend it is affecting me and build up my immune system versus being exposed to this new novel virus as a form of an infection, because we know this infection has significantly more potential risks,” Barudin said.
Barudin said it is known the agents in the vaccines are safe and have been out for a long time and the technology is not new either.
“To move past this, we have to put this thing away,” Barudin said. “Until we do that, this will not go away. It will continue to circulate. It will continue infect people, and continue to hurt people who otherwise would not be hurt or sick or ill from this.”
People with concerns should talk to their doctors who will guide then, Barudin said.
“This is about protecting our kids protecting our health and really trying to get back to our more typical community living that we all crave and want to do,” Barudin said. “I think we just all have to put forth our best effort to do that.”
Sauer said that families to encourage out to their primary care provider for the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine.
“Families can also go to vaccines.gov to search for vaccine availability near them,” Sauer said. “Many health systems are starting to give this vaccine as well as pharmacies. Dodge County Public Health will not be giving this vaccine at this time. But we are looking at filling gaps and possibility providing clinics in schools in December if there is a need.”