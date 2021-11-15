WATCH NOW: COVID Vaccine may prevent children from developing serious health condition following the infection

Polythylene glycol has been around for a long time and is not a risk for the vast majority of people, Barudin said. The mRNA component is not actually new, but COVID-19 ia a new virus so it is a new piece of mRNA material being introduced to the body.

“I’d much rather get this introduced in my body with a vaccine that is going to pretend it is affecting me and build up my immune system versus being exposed to this new novel virus as a form of an infection, because we know this infection has significantly more potential risks,” Barudin said.

Barudin said it is known the agents in the vaccines are safe and have been out for a long time and the technology is not new either.

“To move past this, we have to put this thing away,” Barudin said. “Until we do that, this will not go away. It will continue to circulate. It will continue infect people, and continue to hurt people who otherwise would not be hurt or sick or ill from this.”

People with concerns should talk to their doctors who will guide then, Barudin said.

“This is about protecting our kids protecting our health and really trying to get back to our more typical community living that we all crave and want to do,” Barudin said. “I think we just all have to put forth our best effort to do that.”