Watch Now: Crowds turn out for inaugural "Best Dam Fest" in Beaver Dam

“Best Dam Fest,” the city’s new summer festival was well received by the community this past weekend.

The event replaced Beaver Dam Lake Days, which didn’t occur last year due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Many traditional favorites returned to Tahoe Park, such as the Must-Skis waterski show, free pontoon rides and a fireworks extravaganza along with a new offering of a Native American encampment.

Organizers spread festivities into the downtown area in an effort to reduce crowds at Tahoe Park and get more people patronizing local businesses. Sidewalks were filled as people walked to the farmers market or to the carnival rides by the Beaver Dam River.

Live music at several downtown locations, coupled with perfect summer weather, proved to bring in a multitude of people on Friday and Saturday.

