 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: Crowds turn out for inaugural "Best Dam Fest" in Beaver Dam
0 Comments
web only alert top story

Watch Now: Crowds turn out for inaugural "Best Dam Fest" in Beaver Dam

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sparkling spectacular

Fireworks light up the night sky over Beaver Dam Lake on Saturday. The fireworks show at Tahoe Park concluded a full day of activities held throughout the city as part of the first Best Dam Fest. A video of the fireworks finale can be viewed at wiscnews.com/bdc.

 KELLY SIMON, Daily Citizen

The Best Dam Fest's fireworks finale over Beaver Dam Lake on Saturday night.

“Best Dam Fest,” the city’s new summer festival was well received by the community this past weekend.

The event replaced Beaver Dam Lake Days, which didn’t occur last year due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Many traditional favorites returned to Tahoe Park, such as the Must-Skis waterski show, free pontoon rides and a fireworks extravaganza along with a new offering of a Native American encampment.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Organizers spread festivities into the downtown area in an effort to reduce crowds at Tahoe Park and get more people patronizing local businesses. Sidewalks were filled as people walked to the farmers market or to the carnival rides by the Beaver Dam River.

Live music at several downtown locations, coupled with perfect summer weather, proved to bring in a multitude of people on Friday and Saturday.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Best Dam Fest's Fireworks Finale 2021

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Slama, Ashley Marie
Obituaries

Slama, Ashley Marie

PORTAGE – Ashley Marie Slama, 23, of Portage, was unexpectedly and selfishly taken from this world due to a tragic car accident at no fault of…

Morris, Michelle Megan
Obituaries

Morris, Michelle Megan

RICHLAND CENTER – Michelle Megan Morris was born on May 29, 1983, in Portage, WI. She died unexpectedly on July 3, 2021.

Statz, Lisa M.
Obituaries

Statz, Lisa M.

BEAVER DAM—Lisa M. Statz, age 52, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Froedert Hospital in Milwaukee

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News