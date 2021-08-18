Watch Now: Dodge County Fair ready to open, judging begins

From a distance, the Dodge County Fairgrounds looked like an ant hill Tuesday as hundreds began to set up concessions and displays, unload livestock and assemble rides.
It will look even busier today -- Wednesday -- when the 2021 Dodge County Fair opens for business.
Many began setting up their projects Tuesday in the Youth Building. Although late afternoon seemed quiet enough, superintendents in charge of check in and arranging displays were recovering from a busy morning and were prepared for an evening rush.
McKayla Conley, of the Neosho Utopians 4-H group, unveiled her doll cake, containing a wide gown adorned with pink swirls and roses.
This is her first time entering a cake during her seven years as a member of the club. In the past, she has competed in fruit preservation.
“I’ve had ideas in the past and I love how they look so I decided to give this a try,” she said. “I’m hoping for a first place.”
Cake judging takes place today.
Caleb Kohl of the Cornerstones 4-H Club, Waterloo, disassembled an engine to share the mechanics of a mini-bike motor.
He has been involved in his local 4-H for a couple years, which his mom Mary quickly corrected to four.
Mom added, “He’s got a couple of engines that he has taken apart, and he’s fixed a couple of them.”
He has been working on the display for a couple of months.
“Usually we have pigs and things like that but we weren’t sure there was going to be a fair,” said Mary. “We didn’t want to stick money into it so I told him he should do one project and do it well. This is what he decided to do.”
The engine is stripped of its parts, cleaned and mounted to a plywood board. Each part is labelled and clearly marked.
“I could put it back together but one part is chipped right here,” Caleb said, pointing to a flaw in the dissected housing.
Kaylee Jahnke of Trenton Highlights registered her macramé plant holder and a seed mosaic, hoping that a win this year will mean going on to the State Fair in 2022.
Members of the Hemling family registered LEGO assemblies in that competition and other items as well. Evan Feucht of Mayville FFA assembled his miniature farm scene, complete with a freshly plowed field of soil brought from the family’s property. Megan Bingen brought two zucchinis harvested from her family’s home garden.
Nearby, Judge Bob Oelke awarded a blue ribbon to a wood bench created by Matthew Roche of Cornerstone 4-H Club.