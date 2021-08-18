Watch Now: Dodge County Fair ready to open, judging begins

Mom added, “He’s got a couple of engines that he has taken apart, and he’s fixed a couple of them.”

He has been working on the display for a couple of months.

“Usually we have pigs and things like that but we weren’t sure there was going to be a fair,” said Mary. “We didn’t want to stick money into it so I told him he should do one project and do it well. This is what he decided to do.”

The engine is stripped of its parts, cleaned and mounted to a plywood board. Each part is labelled and clearly marked.

“I could put it back together but one part is chipped right here,” Caleb said, pointing to a flaw in the dissected housing.

Kaylee Jahnke of Trenton Highlights registered her macramé plant holder and a seed mosaic, hoping that a win this year will mean going on to the State Fair in 2022.

Members of the Hemling family registered LEGO assemblies in that competition and other items as well. Evan Feucht of Mayville FFA assembled his miniature farm scene, complete with a freshly plowed field of soil brought from the family’s property. Megan Bingen brought two zucchinis harvested from her family’s home garden.