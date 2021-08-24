 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Dodge County Fair recap in pictures and video
Demo derby

Steam rises from under a car's hood Sunday after it was hit during the afternoon demolition derby at the Dodge County Fair.

 Kelly Simon

Activities on Saturday and Sunday at the 2021 Dodge County Fair included grandstand entertainment by Starship with Mickey Thomas and Blue Oyster Cult.

Dodge County Fair Association Treasurer Sharon Keil reports that 47,933 people came through the gates of the 2021 Dodge County Fair, which wrapped up Sunday.

The five-day fair ran Aug. 18 – 22 and featured grandstand acts included the Badger State Tractor Pull, performances by the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Jordan Davis, Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, Blue Oyster Cult and two demolition derbies.

Friday night activities at the 2021 Dodge County Fair.

“Overall we felt the fair was a tremendous success, in spite of the very warm weather,” said Keil. “Shows were well-received and all of the crowds were great and didn’t get out of line.”

The annual fair was canceled in 2020 due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. Dodge County Fair Association President Doug Ninmann said the fair board’s decision to cancel was “the hardest thing we’ve ever had to do.”

Opening night sounds at the Dodge County Fair.

Traditional family-friendly entertainment such as the pig, duck and goat races, carnival midway, Wild World of Animals Show and the interactive Nick’s Kids Show took place at the fair daily. Exhibits and youth showmanship contests also could be found at the summer event, along with a variety of fair food to choose from.

Animals and exhibitors arrive Tuesday to prepare for the 2021 Dodge County Fair's opening on Wednesday at 8 a.m.

Dodge County Fairest of the Fair Alexis Luedtke hustled from one end of the fairgrounds to the other each day handing out ribbons and introducing grandstand acts. She earned bragging rights Friday as the overall winner in the hands-free celebrity cream puff eating contest.

The 2021 Dodge County Fairest of the Fair is chosen Wednesday night at Bayside Supper Club in Beaver Dam.

Visitors had the opportunity to get a COVID-19 vaccine shot in the commercial building on the fairgrounds. Health officials were on hand to answer questions or concerns about the vaccines.

Keil said planning is underway for 2022, “We’re looking forward to another great year.”