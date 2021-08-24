WATCH NOW: Dodge County Fair recap in pictures and video

Dodge County Fair Association Treasurer Sharon Keil reports that 47,933 people came through the gates of the 2021 Dodge County Fair, which wrapped up Sunday.

The five-day fair ran Aug. 18 – 22 and featured grandstand acts included the Badger State Tractor Pull, performances by the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Jordan Davis, Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, Blue Oyster Cult and two demolition derbies.

“Overall we felt the fair was a tremendous success, in spite of the very warm weather,” said Keil. “Shows were well-received and all of the crowds were great and didn’t get out of line.”

The annual fair was canceled in 2020 due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. Dodge County Fair Association President Doug Ninmann said the fair board’s decision to cancel was “the hardest thing we’ve ever had to do.”

Traditional family-friendly entertainment such as the pig, duck and goat races, carnival midway, Wild World of Animals Show and the interactive Nick’s Kids Show took place at the fair daily. Exhibits and youth showmanship contests also could be found at the summer event, along with a variety of fair food to choose from.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}