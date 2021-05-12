WATCH NOW: Dodge County honors a dozen law enforcement officers who died during service

JUNEAU – Law enforcement throughout area honored 12 Dodge County law enforcement officers who died while in the line of duty.

Chaplain Dan Bohn, who is a pastor at Zion Lutheran at Horicon as well as a chaplain for the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, spoke about his appreciation for those in law enforcement during a Dodge County Law Enforcement Memorial event.

“Today has a deeper meaning for me as my son in law is a deputy sheriff in Washington County,” Bohn said. “The investment for those who love men and women in law enforcement is deep and it is an investment each day. A part of them goes with their loved one as they fulfill their shift as they remain home holding on to that hope that their loved one will return home safe and sound.”

The event is held every year at the Law Enforcement Memorial, 127 E. Oak St., and honored those who have given the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

Guest speaker Mary Gray is the sister of Officer Gary Maas. Maas of Horicon, who was killed April 9, 1986 while working for the Yuma Arizona Police Department.

“He was a very compassionate guy,” Gray said. “He was very kind, and he was very caring. And he was very glad to have a job with the Yuma PD.”