WATCH NOW: Dodge County honors a dozen law enforcement officers who died during service

JUNEAU – Law enforcement throughout area honored 12 Dodge County law enforcement officers who died while in the line of duty.
Chaplain Dan Bohn, who is a pastor at Zion Lutheran at Horicon as well as a chaplain for the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, spoke about his appreciation for those in law enforcement during a Dodge County Law Enforcement Memorial event.
“Today has a deeper meaning for me as my son in law is a deputy sheriff in Washington County,” Bohn said. “The investment for those who love men and women in law enforcement is deep and it is an investment each day. A part of them goes with their loved one as they fulfill their shift as they remain home holding on to that hope that their loved one will return home safe and sound.”
The event is held every year at the Law Enforcement Memorial, 127 E. Oak St., and honored those who have given the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.
Guest speaker Mary Gray is the sister of Officer Gary Maas. Maas of Horicon, who was killed April 9, 1986 while working for the Yuma Arizona Police Department.
“He was a very compassionate guy,” Gray said. “He was very kind, and he was very caring. And he was very glad to have a job with the Yuma PD.”
Gray said her father was a police officer in Horicon, Lt. Maas, and their father made sure he had a bulletproof vest. At the time, no one was wearing them, but Gray said her brother did, and he also made sure the other officers in Yuma had the vests.
Gray said her brother responded to the Greyhound Bus Station in Yuma near the end of his shift for a disorderly conduct call.
“They had said there was someone there who had acted disorderly and found some bullets,” Gray said.
When he got there, Gray said her brother had found the two men were under the influence of drugs and alcohol.
“My brother had a scuffle with one trying to take care of him, and the other one shot him,” Gray said. “The first shot went through his heart. It missed the vest that was supposed to keep him alive and went through his heart, and my brother shot five times and killed one of them.”
The second man who was there was not caught right away, but was eventually sentenced to life in prison.
Gray said his brother left behind three children.
Retired Horicon Police Chief Joseph Adamson, who serves as the chairperson for the memorial program, read the names of those honored on the memorial:
Marshal William Gibson, Oct. 19, 1882, was the chief of the Horicon Police Department. He had taken a revolver away from a suspect when he was putting him in a jail cell, but was not aware the suspect had a second revolver. Gibson was shot and killed and the suspect fled.
Officer Hugo Lisko, Sept. 27, 1926, was employed with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. He died in a motorcycle accident at age 28.
Officer Kurth Bentz, May 8, 1936, was employed with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. He was killed when his police motorcycle struck a truck that had turned in front of him as he attempted to catch up to a speeding vehicle.
Chief Charles Liebenow Sr., June 2, 1941, was the chief of the Horicon Police Department. He was shot and killed while attempting to talk to a suspect during a domestic disturbance. The suspect committed suicide after killing Liebenow.
Guard David Davies, Dec. 10, 1945, was employed at Central State Hospital, DOC. He was bludgeoned to death by two patients in the hospital.
Sheriff Herbert Schwantes, Jan. 5, 1954, was the sheriff of Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. He died of a heart attack.
Detective Donley Dye, June 26, 1978, was employed at the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office when he died of a heart attack.
Chief Gene Zangl, Feb. 14, 1985, was the chief of the Mayville Police Department when he died of a heart attack.
Officer Gary Mass, April 9, 1986, was a native of Horicon and employed with the Yuma Arizona Police Department.
Capt. Thomas Beahm, Aug. 17, 1994, was employed at the Burke Center, DOC. He was killed while traveling between facilities. His patrol unit was struck head on by another vehicle.