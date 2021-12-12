Watch Now: Dodge County Shop with Cops in its 19th year

Area law enforcement officers and children took a tip from Santa Claus on Saturday before heading to the stores for the Dodge County Shop with Cops event.
“Make a list, check it twice,” he said.
For the second year in a row, the coronavirus pandemic affected how the program took place.
Traditionally, Dodge County law enforcement/corrections officers, support staff, firefighters and other volunteers assist 100 children in the purchase of Christmas presents for their family members. Children ages 5-12 are eligible to participate.
The 19th annual event intends to promote the welfare of children and have them interact with law enforcement officials in a positive way.
The event was modified in 2020 as a COVID-19 precaution, with families submitting a wish list with their application and only the board of directors shopping for the items. This year, a reduced number of children were chosen to take part in the shopping day.
“We’ve got about 50 kids and 50 officers here today and they’re split into two shifts so it wouldn’t get too crowded,” said Judy Bauer, vice president of the Shop with Cops board. “We’re really hoping to get back to normal by next Christmas.”
Officers and children met at Bayside Supper Club in Beaver Dam early Saturday morning and were paired up as shopping buddies. Santa and Mrs. Claus were on hand to greet the group and have their pictures taken together. Each child received a sweatshirt with the nonprofit organization’s logo on it. Then the shoppers boarded a bus, courtesy of Lamers and Johnson Bus Services, and went to either Walmart or Fleet Farm to pick out gifts with $150 gift card in hand.
Beaver Dam Police Sergeant Jeremiah Johnson said the Shop with Cops event provides a humanizing element to his profession.
“So many times we’re out there and something bad happens and we’re knocking on a door at three in the morning – someone got hurt, someone died, someone had to go to jail – and that’s not a good memory for kids,” he said. “This event is a great time to actually see a smile on a kid’s face and for us to have a positive reaction with them, that’s why I do it personally. It’s great to hear a kid say, ‘I’m going to have a good Christmas, I did something special for my family with a cop’s help.’”
Once shopping was completed, the group returned to Bayside. Local 4-H elves wrapped presents while children and officers ate to their heart’s content on a full buffet breakfast.
The children collected the bag full of wrapped gifts and 4-H Educator Marie Witzel handed out a sling bag to each participant that included socks, a craft project and various treats, as well as a fleece blanket made by 4-H youth members.
The Shop with Cops program doesn’t have a corporate donor and is supported by area businesses and individual donors. In addition to the holiday shopping event, the Shop with Cops organization runs a Cops and Bobbers event in summer and is looking to add a third event in fall called Pins and Badges, where kids could go bowling with members of law enforcement.
Donations for future events may be sent to 124 West St., Juneau, WI 53039. For more information, contact dodgecountyshopwithcops@gmail.com.
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.