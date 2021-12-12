Watch Now: Dodge County Shop with Cops in its 19th year

Officers and children met at Bayside Supper Club in Beaver Dam early Saturday morning and were paired up as shopping buddies. Santa and Mrs. Claus were on hand to greet the group and have their pictures taken together. Each child received a sweatshirt with the nonprofit organization’s logo on it. Then the shoppers boarded a bus, courtesy of Lamers and Johnson Bus Services, and went to either Walmart or Fleet Farm to pick out gifts with $150 gift card in hand.

Beaver Dam Police Sergeant Jeremiah Johnson said the Shop with Cops event provides a humanizing element to his profession.

“So many times we’re out there and something bad happens and we’re knocking on a door at three in the morning – someone got hurt, someone died, someone had to go to jail – and that’s not a good memory for kids,” he said. “This event is a great time to actually see a smile on a kid’s face and for us to have a positive reaction with them, that’s why I do it personally. It’s great to hear a kid say, ‘I’m going to have a good Christmas, I did something special for my family with a cop’s help.’”

Once shopping was completed, the group returned to Bayside. Local 4-H elves wrapped presents while children and officers ate to their heart’s content on a full buffet breakfast.