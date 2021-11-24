WATCH NOW: Dodge County Toy Bank at work filling children’s wish lists

Dulce Valadez helps others with her role as bilingual advocate for PAVE, but Monday night she got together with other volunteers to help the children who get gifts from the 57th annual Dodge County Toy Bank.

“I was told about the toy bank and wanted to help others and be a part of the effort that gets toys to kids and helps their families to have a happy Christmas,” Valadez said.

Started in 1965, two bankers D.H. Everman and Harvey Vorpahl provided presents for 100 children. Everman’s family continued the Toy Bank until 1996. At that point, a committee was formed to coordinate the effort in a former Beaver Dam bank. It was moved to American Bank 18 years ago.

Jessica Yellstrom, who works for American Bank, said she has two high school age children so it is fun to help pick out gifts for younger children.

Patricia Frankenstein, the executive vice president and chief financial officer for American Bank, said they are continuing to offer an online application to families as well as dispersing the toys at the service bays at Countryside Chevrolet Buick GMC.

“It was more efficient for the community to distribute there,” Frankenstein said. “Those are the two main things that COVID brought about that we incorporated in our process.”