WATCH NOW: Eddie Rivers Quartet performs at Swan Park in Beaver Dam
Eddie Rivers Quartet performs at Swan Park in Beaver Dam

Eddie Rivers Quartet performs at Swan Park

Mark Malak, whose stage name is Eddie Rivers, performs with his band the Eddie Rivers Quartet on Wednesday night at Swan Park. Three addtional bands will perform to finish the season of the concerts in the park with two bands performing next week and the final band performing on Aug. 25.

 TERRI PEDERSON/Daily Citizen

The summer concert season returned to Swan Park on Wednesday with the performance of Eddie Rivers Quartet.

“We had another outstanding turnout for our Wednesday night concert series at Swan Park,” said Jana Stephens, Beaver Dam Community Activities and Services Department. “The Eddie Rivers Quartet was a real crowd-pleaser. From Western Swing to Rockabilly and Vintage Country, the band entertained and impressed listeners throughout the night.”

The two previous two weeks had storms on Wednesdays that led to the concerts scheduled those nights to be postponed. The Loco Vocals concert is rescheduled for Thursday, July 29. The concert featuring Eric "Diamond" is rescheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 25.

The complete list of the final trio of concerts are:

• Beaver Dam Community Band July 28

• Local Vocals July 29

• Eric Diamond Aug 25

All the concerts are shown in the band shell at Swan Park. Attendees are welcome to bring lawn chairs to sit in or sit on the benches closer to the stage.

Mark Malak, whose stage name is Eddie Rivers, was named the Beaver Dam Unified School District 2020 Wall of Fame outstanding alumnus.

Malak, a 1972 graduate of Beaver Dam High School, is a nationally and internationally recognized steel guitarist. He adopted his stage name of Eddie Rivers while performing locally.

