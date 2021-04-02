WATCH NOW: Eggs hatch at Baraboo Children's Museum

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Court documents from a double homicide in the town of Lyndon show authorities believe the victims were murdered using a baseball bat following…
A Randolph man faces years in prison for allegedly biting police officers during a disturbance at a men’s shelter.
PARDEEVILLE – It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Lincoln William Harry Leonard, of Pardeeville, who passed away on March 29,…
Portage officials approved the 2021 sidewalk project that will repair sidewalks and add sidewalks across Portage.
A man who claimed he was sleeping and did not remember sexually assaulting an 11-year-old was sentenced to prison Tuesday by Sauk County Circu…
An Adams man wanted in connection to a bond violation and domestic abuse incident was apprehended by the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office after …
BARABOO—Rollin Victor Herritz, age 88, passed away at home Saturday, March 20, 2021, after a hard-fought battle with cancers, with Nyla by his…
A Baraboo woman was recently charged with six felony counts of theft after being accused of stealing nearly $133,000 from her former employer.
BARABOO—Amy Jo (Buol) Fisher was born in Baraboo, WI on June 18, 1979 to William and Cheri. On March 24, 2021 she unexpectedly left us, leavin…
BEAVER DAM—There was a beautiful sunrise Monday morning, March 29, 2021, when Jesus and Mary wrapped their loving arms around Irene R. Kroken,…
