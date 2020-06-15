You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
WATCH NOW: Fall River High School celebrates its seniors
0 comments
web only alert top story

WATCH NOW: Fall River High School celebrates its seniors

{{featured_button_text}}
Bursting with pride

Friends and family of Fall River High School graduates celebrate the end of the school year Thursday night during a senior parade through the village. Graduate Dylan Foulkes sits atop a convertible while a colorful spray of confetti rains down on him.

 Kelly Simon

Fall River High School will hold its graduation at 11 a.m., July 25, on the football field at 311 Prairie Street. A rain date has been set for July 26.

If the July graduation needs to be postponed for health reasons due to the coronavirus or inclement weather, the back-up date for a physical graduation is Aug. 8, with a rain date of Aug. 9.

The school is planning on filming a virtual graduation if the July dates are canceled. That way, if the August dates were unable to take place the virtual graduation would be released.

The Class of 2020 were honored with a senior parade through the village Thursday night.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Recorded Call Widens Evers & GOP Gap

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News