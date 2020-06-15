WATCH NOW: Fall River High School celebrates its seniors

Fall River High School will hold its graduation at 11 a.m., July 25, on the football field at 311 Prairie Street. A rain date has been set for July 26.
If the July graduation needs to be postponed for health reasons due to the coronavirus or inclement weather, the back-up date for a physical graduation is Aug. 8, with a rain date of Aug. 9.
The school is planning on filming a virtual graduation if the July dates are canceled. That way, if the August dates were unable to take place the virtual graduation would be released.
The Class of 2020 were honored with a senior parade through the village Thursday night.
