WATCH NOW: Fire burns garage in Portage

Portage Fire Department responded to a garage fire at 214 Highland Avenue in Portage Monday, according to its Facebook page.

According to the Portage Police Department, first responders were dispatched to the address around 10:45 a.m. with a report of a vehicle fire in a detached garage.

Residents heard a noise in the garage and called 911 after seeing the fire. The garage was fully engulfed in fire when law enforcement and fire personnel arrived.

The cause of the fire is being ivestigated by the Portage Fire Department. There are no suspicious circumstances.

Pardeeville Fire, Poynette Fire, Wyocena Fire, Aspirus-Divine Savior EMS, Alliant Energy and the city of Portage public works department responded.