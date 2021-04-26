WATCH NOW: Foremost Farms sells Baraboo building, lab to company planning expansion

Foremost Farms no longer owns its Baraboo headquarters, but will remain a tenant there, as the Green Bay company that purchased the building plans to expand its laboratory operations within the next two years, eventually adding jobs.
“This is about as positive of an outcome as we could have imagined,” said Foremost Farms CEO Greg Schlafer.
The milk solids processing company, a dairy cooperative, has occupied the building just north of West Baraboo for 26 years, where it currently employs about 200 people, Schlafer said. It put the building on the market more than a year ago, hoping to redirect the money it was putting into “an office building that provides no return” to Foremost’s plants, operations and people instead, he said.
“We have a responsibility to our dairy farm family owners to be as diligent with their money as we possibly can be,” Schlafer said.
Despite the coronavirus pandemic and many businesses choosing to shrink their office space in favor of remote work, Foremost found a buyer in long-time partner Cherney Biological Services, a food testing laboratory headquartered in Green Bay. Cherney also offers proficiency programs.
In addition to the building, Cherney purchased the milk testing and microbiology lab located inside. Steve Kuchenberg, the company’s president and CEO, said his team was excited when Foremost Farms expressed interest in transferring lab operations to Cherney, “partly because it would help grow our business and our partnership with Foremost, but it also helps us establish ourselves in a different part of the state where we don’t have as much of a presence and we know there’s a lot of opportunity.”
Kuchenberg said in the next two years the company plans to more than double the lab’s current footprint from 3,700 square feet to almost 9,000 square feet by remodeling part of the building, which will mean adding new positions “over time.” He declined to estimate how many people Cherney expects to hire, but said it will be looking for microbiologists and chemists.
He said Cherney currently employs 65 people, including seven in the Baraboo lab, who test food products to ensure they are safe to eat and aren’t contaminated by things like E. coli, listeria and salmonella before they are shipped to stores, making their work “a very essential part of the (food) supply chain.” Over the last year, it worked with 237 food manufacturers in Wisconsin, out of a total of 400 across the U.S., according to Kuchenberg.
Foremost’s lab employees were “a little nervous” about the sale, Schlafer said, but they have already transitioned “pretty seamlessly” to their new operator.
“They’ll continue to do great work,” he said. “They’ll just be doing it for Cherney instead of for Foremost. … That continuity is great for them.”
Janet Wipperfurth, supervisor of the Baraboo milk lab, shared his optimism: “I think it’ll be a good change,” she said Friday.
Schlafer said the coop wasn’t originally planning on selling the lab operations, but Cherney was already doing a lot of work for Foremost and “it was sort of a happy accident.”
Foremost is not making any other changes to staffing or operations as a result of the sale, he added.
“We’ve been really fortunate and thankful to be a part of the Baraboo community for all these years,” Schlafer said. “Like I said, this is no reflection on the community, our employees, anything like that at all. This simply started out as a financial exercise to say, should we really be spending capital on an office building?”
“It’s a win-win-win,” for Cherney, Foremost and their employees, Schlafer said.
GALLERY: Foremost Farms sells building, food testing lab in Baraboo
