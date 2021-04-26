WATCH NOW: Foremost Farms sells Baraboo building, lab to company planning expansion

Foremost Farms no longer owns its Baraboo headquarters, but will remain a tenant there, as the Green Bay company that purchased the building plans to expand its laboratory operations within the next two years, eventually adding jobs.

“This is about as positive of an outcome as we could have imagined,” said Foremost Farms CEO Greg Schlafer.

The milk solids processing company, a dairy cooperative, has occupied the building just north of West Baraboo for 26 years, where it currently employs about 200 people, Schlafer said. It put the building on the market more than a year ago, hoping to redirect the money it was putting into “an office building that provides no return” to Foremost’s plants, operations and people instead, he said.

“We have a responsibility to our dairy farm family owners to be as diligent with their money as we possibly can be,” Schlafer said.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic and many businesses choosing to shrink their office space in favor of remote work, Foremost found a buyer in long-time partner Cherney Biological Services, a food testing laboratory headquartered in Green Bay. Cherney also offers proficiency programs.