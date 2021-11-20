WATCH NOW: Former Beaver Dam couple donates $100K to Green Valley Enterprises

Green Valley Enterprises has been gifted $100,000 from former Beaver Dam residents Peter and Cheryl Jung.
The nonprofit agency based at 1223 Madison St., Beaver Dam, has been operating since 1968. Its mission is to help individuals with special needs, and their families, achieve maximum potential and independence through an array of services.
The Jungs, who now live in Arizona, shared that they spent more than 35 years in the Beaver Dam community and wanted to give something back. Peter’s mother Mary Jung served on the board of directors at Green Valley in the 1980s.
“She passed away in 2004 but was always a strong supporter of their mission – Green Valley was near and dear and to my mother’s heart – in her memory we are pleased to make this donation,” said Jung.
He noted that another reason they chose to support Green Valley is because of his friendship with Greg and Kathy Armstrong. Kathy is currently the vice president of the organization’s board.
“I have deep respect for them and their daughter Klara works there,” said Jung. “Their dedication to the organization really impresses me and I want to support that. The services offered at Green Valley help people feel fulfilled and increases their level of independence.”
Larry Lange, board president, said approximately 100 people work in Green Valley’s contract manufacturing area.
“They do production jobs and get paid to do work. People love coming to work here, this is an important part of their life. Some will stay here and work a long time, but others will gain confidence in themselves and go out and work at different jobs in the area,” he said.
The multi-faceted human service agency provides solutions to more than 400 families throughout Dodge County. In addition to contract manufacturing, services include a special needs activity program, Birth to 3 program, Life Academy and more.
The board of directors will soon decide how to use the Jung’s donation and it is expected to be put into a long-term investment of some sort.
Green Valley board member Jay Vanden Boogart said the organization is extremely grateful to the Jungs for the donation.
“We hope their philanthropy will influence others to support nonprofits that are struggling in this current environment,” he said. “Peter and I have known each other for 30 plus years and he’s an inspiration to me personally. In times like these we can use all the support we can get from the general public.”
For more information, go to gveinc.org.
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.