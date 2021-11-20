WATCH NOW: Former Beaver Dam couple donates $100K to Green Valley Enterprises

“They do production jobs and get paid to do work. People love coming to work here, this is an important part of their life. Some will stay here and work a long time, but others will gain confidence in themselves and go out and work at different jobs in the area,” he said.

The multi-faceted human service agency provides solutions to more than 400 families throughout Dodge County. In addition to contract manufacturing, services include a special needs activity program, Birth to 3 program, Life Academy and more.

The board of directors will soon decide how to use the Jung’s donation and it is expected to be put into a long-term investment of some sort.

Green Valley board member Jay Vanden Boogart said the organization is extremely grateful to the Jungs for the donation.

“We hope their philanthropy will influence others to support nonprofits that are struggling in this current environment,” he said. “Peter and I have known each other for 30 plus years and he’s an inspiration to me personally. In times like these we can use all the support we can get from the general public.”

For more information, go to gveinc.org.

