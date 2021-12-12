Watch Now: Fox Lake celebrates a "December to Remember"

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

FOX LAKE — Fox Lake held its 17th annual “December to Remember” on Saturday at the Fox Lake Community Center, 23 South St.

The afternoon event featured free kids’ activities from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Those activities included cupcake decorating, ornament making, a coloring contest, salon pampering, face decorating and movies with free popcorn. Kids could visit with Santa before and after the parade. Lunch was available for purchase, along with a bake sale, a silent auction and a 50/50 cash raffle.

A tree lighting ceremony was held prior to the holiday parade. Fire trucks, the Waupun Area School Marching Band and floats with colorful lights could be viewed along the parade route, which started at the corner of Mill and State streets and ended at the community center.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

