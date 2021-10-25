 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Fox Lake holds Fall Spooktacular Festival
0 Comments
web only alert top story

WATCH NOW: Fox Lake holds Fall Spooktacular Festival

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Spiders on the loose

Sawyer Castleberg reacts as a giant spider jumps toward him during Fox Lake's Fall Spooktacular Festival on Saturday afternoon. Go to wiscnews.com/bdc to view a video and photo gallery of the event.

 KELLY SIMON/Daily Citizen

Fox Lake's downtown is filled with Halloween fun during the Fall Spooktacular Festival on Saturday afternoon.

FOX LAKE – Clowns, princesses, superheroes and witches could all be found wandering the sidewalks of downtown Fox Lake on Saturday.

The Fox Lake Chamber of Commerce put on its Fall Spooktacular Festival from noon until 3 p.m. for people looking for some Halloween fun.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Activities included a bounce house and slide, kiddie tractor rides, a library story walk and pumpkin carving contest. Costume contests took place for both kids and pets. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office offered I.D.s for kids and a Fox Lake fire truck was on site to check out. Downtown business offered treats for festival-goers and the American Legion held a brat fry and bake sale.

The fun continued at St. John’s Lutheran Church from 3 to 5 p.m. where candy bags were filled up during a trunk or treat event.

Another chance to dress in costume happens Sunday, Oct. 31, when Fox Lake holds citywide trick or treating from 4 to 6 p.m.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Major storm soaks drought-stricken California

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bader, Christopher A.
Obituaries

Bader, Christopher A.

Christopher A. Bader, age 26 of Beaver Dam, passed away on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 at Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News