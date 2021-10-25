WATCH NOW: Fox Lake holds Fall Spooktacular Festival

FOX LAKE – Clowns, princesses, superheroes and witches could all be found wandering the sidewalks of downtown Fox Lake on Saturday.

The Fox Lake Chamber of Commerce put on its Fall Spooktacular Festival from noon until 3 p.m. for people looking for some Halloween fun.

Activities included a bounce house and slide, kiddie tractor rides, a library story walk and pumpkin carving contest. Costume contests took place for both kids and pets. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office offered I.D.s for kids and a Fox Lake fire truck was on site to check out. Downtown business offered treats for festival-goers and the American Legion held a brat fry and bake sale.

The fun continued at St. John’s Lutheran Church from 3 to 5 p.m. where candy bags were filled up during a trunk or treat event.

Another chance to dress in costume happens Sunday, Oct. 31, when Fox Lake holds citywide trick or treating from 4 to 6 p.m.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

