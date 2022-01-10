Watch Now: Fox Lake park friends open trail: Golf course, Friends, offer rec. opportunity

FOX LAKE -- The Friends of Clausen Park have partnered with the Fox Lake Golf Club to offer walking, cross country skiing and snowshoe opportunities for snow lovers everywhere.
The roughly triangular trail has been open since late December. It is getting rave reviews from those taking advantage of the mile-long recreation opportunity.
Sarah Theander is one of the Friends of Clausen Park. For the past four or five months the group has been promoting a three-year plan to fundraise for improvements to water access and new playground equipment. Friends of Clausen Park has set a total budget of $198,000 for facility rejuvenation.
Year one will include playground equipment with benches along the river, kayak storage, squaring-off the overflow parking area, maintenance and repair of current piers, a structure with information about local restaurants and shops and removal of existing equipment near the kayak storage structure. The price tag totals $80,000.
In year two the group, hopes to raise money for a kayak launch and additional piers. Projects total $95,000.
In year three, bathroom repair or replacements are planned at a total cost of $23,000.
The winter ski trail is a collaboration of several entities.
“This is a first-time thing,” Theander said. “I had thought about it a while ago and this summer we had Brian Igl (groundskeeper at Fox Lake Golf Club) join our group. We threw the idea out to him just to see what he thought about opening up some of the golf club for winter recreation and he thought it was a great idea.”
An agreement was reached between the parties involved and the SnoBlazers Snowmobile Club volunteered to use their equipment to groom the trail – to make it clear where the trail does and doesn’t run. Neither snowmobilers nor ATV/UTV users are allowed on it.
The trail itself is entirely on the golf course. Parking is in the overflow lot at Clausen Park
The Friends paid for a gate to be installed to keep vehicles and other equipment out.
“The three groups really came together to make it really nice for our community,” said Theander. “Of course our overall goal is to offer four seasons of fun, which this will provide in addition to our other activities throughout the year.”
Public response has so far been positive, Theander said.
“It was opened over Christmas break and it has gotten quite a bit of use already,” Theander said. “It’s nice to have something there for people who want to stay active in the winter too. It’s just like being in the country when you’re on the trail. There are beautiful views of nature, the lake and the city in the distance. You go around one of the bigger ponds on the golf course and see all kinds of animal tracks and maybe some animals. There are hills and woodlands. It’s all very pretty to look at – and a good workout as well.”
Mayor Tom Bednarek said, "It gives everybody an opportunity to get out and get some fresh air and exercise during the winter months. There’s plenty to do here in Fox Lake no matter what the season.”
He added that the Community Center, 248 E. State St., is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for when it’s too cold to go outside or for those who would rather walk indoors than out.
“We’ve had a good response for that as well,” he said.
Hours for the trail are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Whether or not the trail is open is dependent on the weather, and whether or not to course grounds will be damaged by traffic, such as muddy days when the grass would be damaged. The entry gate will be locked when the trail is closed.
For more information, email friendsofclausenpark@gmail.com or call Theander at (920) 306-0644.
The group also recently established a fund with the Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation. To contribute to any of the foundation’s 50 funds visit beaverdamacf.com and click on “Become a Donor.” Checks should be written to the Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation with “Friends of Clausen Park” in the memo.