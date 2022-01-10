Watch Now: Fox Lake park friends open trail: Golf course, Friends, offer rec. opportunity

“This is a first-time thing,” Theander said. “I had thought about it a while ago and this summer we had Brian Igl (groundskeeper at Fox Lake Golf Club) join our group. We threw the idea out to him just to see what he thought about opening up some of the golf club for winter recreation and he thought it was a great idea.”

An agreement was reached between the parties involved and the SnoBlazers Snowmobile Club volunteered to use their equipment to groom the trail – to make it clear where the trail does and doesn’t run. Neither snowmobilers nor ATV/UTV users are allowed on it.

The trail itself is entirely on the golf course. Parking is in the overflow lot at Clausen Park

The Friends paid for a gate to be installed to keep vehicles and other equipment out.

“The three groups really came together to make it really nice for our community,” said Theander. “Of course our overall goal is to offer four seasons of fun, which this will provide in addition to our other activities throughout the year.”

Public response has so far been positive, Theander said.