WATCH NOW: Gaming room and café opens in Columbus providing youth entertainment option

COLUMBUS – A Columbus family has opened a gaming lounge and café in downtown Columbus.

Ace's Gaming Lounge and Café, 116 N. Ludington St., opened June 12 featuring two large rooms with a café serving snacks and a game room with computers set up for use and a virtual system.

Richard and Nikole Luey said they wanted a safe place for children.

“We wanted something fun in the community, and Columbus has never had something like this,” Richard Luey said. “We knew the downtown needs more stuff.”

Nikole Luey said they were brainstorming ideas with their 22-year-old daughter about what businesses would do well in Columbus when the idea of the gaming lounge came up.

The café has snack food for sale, but visitors are not required to shop just at the café.

“We encourage people to bring in food from other area businesses,” Richard said, although they do not want people bringing in candy, popcorn or other snacks they sell.

The gaming computers have a variety of systems including Nintendo, Xbox and PlayStation, gaming computers, WII, Nintendo Switch, retro machines along with an Oculus Virtual Reality system. Rental fees range from $10 to $14 per hour.