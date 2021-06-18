WATCH NOW: Gaming room and café opens in Columbus providing youth entertainment option

COLUMBUS – A Columbus family has opened a gaming lounge and café in downtown Columbus.
Ace's Gaming Lounge and Café, 116 N. Ludington St., opened June 12 featuring two large rooms with a café serving snacks and a game room with computers set up for use and a virtual system.
Richard and Nikole Luey said they wanted a safe place for children.
“We wanted something fun in the community, and Columbus has never had something like this,” Richard Luey said. “We knew the downtown needs more stuff.”
Nikole Luey said they were brainstorming ideas with their 22-year-old daughter about what businesses would do well in Columbus when the idea of the gaming lounge came up.
The café has snack food for sale, but visitors are not required to shop just at the café.
“We encourage people to bring in food from other area businesses,” Richard said, although they do not want people bringing in candy, popcorn or other snacks they sell.
The gaming computers have a variety of systems including Nintendo, Xbox and PlayStation, gaming computers, WII, Nintendo Switch, retro machines along with an Oculus Virtual Reality system. Rental fees range from $10 to $14 per hour.
The business is open from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Monday through Saturdays. The Lueys’ son Ricky Luey and Boe Zahari manage the business.
“You don’t see anything in this area with gaming systems,” Richard Luey said. “We are most interested in giving the youth a safe place to be, and we are not trying to bring to town an old-school arcade.”
Nikole Luey said there are some advantages to coming out and playing games at their businesses including access to the variety of gaming systems and getting together with friends.
Anyone using the gaming room must have a waiver signed with a parent’s signature for those under 18, and provide some form of photographic proof to keep on file to make sure the teen using the machines has permission to operate them from their parents, Richard Luey said. There is also Internet access.
Nicole Luey said there is hopes to add a room downstairs where people can play Magic the Gathering: Dungeons and Dragons, Magic and Pokémon.
The building is cleaned frequently and visitors are asked to bring their own headphones. Customers are asked to use the parking lot located near the intersection of James and Water streets.