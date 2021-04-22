WATCH NOW: Great Harvest Bakery Café of Beaver Dam opens downtown

“On the way home I was already Googling the franchise, and here we are about two years later,” said Ruth Metz.

“Right now we’re focused on what we can do downtown to help ignite and serve more in the direction that we want it to go,” she said.

Great Harvest is known for its variety of whole grain baked goods made from freshly ground Montana wheat.

Maria Hanrahan serves as the bakery café manager for the new location and said she is excited to provide fresh baked goods from scratch daily.

“It’s bread heaven here; I’ve found my dream job,” she said.

Great Harvest is located in the space occupied for about 40 years by Kornely’s craft and hobby store. Its display windows were removed to provide an outdoor seating area, which the Metzes felt was beneficial for ambiance, as well as a place to provide fresh air in pandemic times.

The HVAC system the Metzes have installed will help with air quality inside.

“We have the technology called iWave, which is a bipolar ionization system,” said Ruth. “About every 30 minutes it takes out pathogens, molds, allergens and especially works on viruses like COVID. So it helps keep our staff and our customers safer.”