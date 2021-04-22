WATCH NOW: Great Harvest Bakery Café of Beaver Dam opens downtown

One local couple is hoping a new aroma in downtown Beaver Dam will draw customers through the doors of 128 Front Street.
Jim and Ruth Metz will open Great Harvest Bakery Café of Beaver Dam to the public on Friday at 6 a.m. The Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Beaver Dam Inc. were invited to a sneak peek (and taste) of the business’s offerings Thursday during an official ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Mayor Becky Glewen thanked both the Metzes for investing in Beaver Dam and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation for making financial grants available for catalyst projects such as Great Harvest. The public-private WEDC provided a $106,000 grant for the new bakery in downtown Beaver Dam.
The Metzes, who founded Animart, also opened Ooga Brewing Company on South Spring Street with a WEDC grant in 2019.
“WEDC understands that a strong downtown center helps the entire community thrive by encouraging new talent, culture, arts and innovation,” said Glewen. “Of course there are a lot of economic reasons to encourage business growth for new entrepreneurs – to name just a couple, of course, increased tax base for both the city and state and adding new jobs – but in a downtown it’s much more, it’s about keeping people and attracting new people to our community.”
The Metzes said a visit to the Great Harvest in downtown Oconomowoc started a conversation about how they loved the fresh product and inviting atmosphere and thoughts about sharing it with their own local community.
“On the way home I was already Googling the franchise, and here we are about two years later,” said Ruth Metz.
“Right now we’re focused on what we can do downtown to help ignite and serve more in the direction that we want it to go,” she said.
Great Harvest is known for its variety of whole grain baked goods made from freshly ground Montana wheat.
Maria Hanrahan serves as the bakery café manager for the new location and said she is excited to provide fresh baked goods from scratch daily.
“It’s bread heaven here; I’ve found my dream job,” she said.
Great Harvest is located in the space occupied for about 40 years by Kornely’s craft and hobby store. Its display windows were removed to provide an outdoor seating area, which the Metzes felt was beneficial for ambiance, as well as a place to provide fresh air in pandemic times.
The HVAC system the Metzes have installed will help with air quality inside.
“We have the technology called iWave, which is a bipolar ionization system,” said Ruth. “About every 30 minutes it takes out pathogens, molds, allergens and especially works on viruses like COVID. So it helps keep our staff and our customers safer.”
Glewen remarked that local businesses need support, especially during the pandemic.
“Shopping local and supporting our local artisans and entrepreneurs gives you and everyone a deeper connection to our community and that in turn helps everyone,” she said.
