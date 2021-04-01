WATCH NOW: Ho-Chunk Nation hosts community vaccine clinic in Baraboo

The Ho-Chunk Nation vaccinated more than 1,500 people at a community vaccination clinic Wednesday in Baraboo. They had 2,000 doses available, but only half of the individuals who pre-registered showed up, causing organizers to open the event to anyone over the age of 17, regardless of where they lived and their eligibility status, as long as they were in line by 5 p.m.
Susan Endres
Baraboo News Republic reporter
