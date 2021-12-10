Watch Now: Holiday music presented by Beaver Dam High School students

Choral voices could be heard singing songs of good cheer this past week at Beaver Dam High School. Traditional, popular and new holiday tunes were featured at two winter concerts held in the BDHS auditorium.

On Dec. 3, the extra-curricular acapella groups Bro Re Mi, Treble Threat and Good Old Acapella performed. The groups are directed by Mark Lefeber and Jessica Lefeber. And on Thursday night, the Varsity Choir, Treble Choir and Bel Canto presented musical selections under the direction of Mark Lefeber with Lisa Weisensel as accompanist. The annual highlight of the concert is its conclusion when the combined choirs, alumni and members of the community join together on stage to sing Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus.”

Good Old Acapella and Treble Threat will be singing for Santa on Saturday from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Swan Park. All are invited to enjoy an evening of free holiday entertainment while viewing the Rotary Lights.

Beaver Dam High School’s instrumental programs will hold holiday concerts this coming week. The BDHS Orchestra and Jazz Band concert is on Monday at 7:30 p.m., followed by the BDHS Band concert on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Both concerts will take place in the auditorium and there’s no charge to attend.

