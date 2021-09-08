Watch Now: Horicon Bank celebrates 125th Anniversary

Horicon Bank celebrated its 125th anniversary Tuesday with a community picnic at Discher Park, attended by well over 1,000 people.
Sunny skies and warm temperatures made for a pleasant backdrop as young and old alike played carnival games, rode a carousel, took pictures in a photo booth, learned about monarch butterflies and viewed a historical movie about the bank.
Amy Banaszak, advertising specialist at Horicon Bank, said she was thrilled by the large turnout to mark the special occasion.
“We weren’t sure how many to expect and planned for about 700 people. It’s awesome that so many people are here and having a great time,” she said.
Lines stretched throughout the park for the food and drink from local vendors. Chef Chanse put on a buffet that included pulled pork, chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, watermelon, corn on the cob and chips. Chippy’s Popcorn Creations, the Ice Cream Station and Guth’s Candy provided lots of treats for the crowd. Rock River Tap and Hardware Hank were on hand to help serve refreshments.
Horicon Bank President Fred F. Schwertfeger thanked everyone for coming and explained that bank employees follows a C.A.R.E. mission.
“C is for communities, A is for associates, R is for relationships, E is for expectations,” he said. “We want to please you, we want to grow and we want use the best possible technology for a community bank.”
Horicon Bank was founded in 1896 by Daniel C. Van Brunt, the inventor of the grain drill. His manufacturing company was sold in 1911 to Deere & Company, which continues to operate the factory as John Deere Horicon Works, producing consumer products including lawn tractors. Horicon State Bank opened for business with paid in capital of $15,000 on Sept. 7, 1896.
Horicon State Bank modified its name to Horicon Bank in 2004 to retain a local identity while reflecting a modern, more visible brand image. In 2006, an employee stock ownership plan was formed, allocating 25% of ownership to bank employees.
Today, Horicon is the center of the Horicon Bank administration for the 20 offices across the state of Wisconsin, which has grown to more than one billion in assets.
Before concluding his remarks, Schwertfeger asked Horicon School Superintendent Rich Appel to lead the crowd in the song, “God Bless America.” The Oshkosh band Copper Box accompanied Appel and entertained at the event, to the delight of a multitude of listeners and dancers.
“Our community has supported our small business for nearly 125 years,” said Schwertfeger. “This is just one small way to say ‘thank you’ for that continued support.”
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.