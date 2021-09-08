Watch Now: Horicon Bank celebrates 125th Anniversary

Horicon Bank celebrated its 125th anniversary Tuesday with a community picnic at Discher Park, attended by well over 1,000 people.

Sunny skies and warm temperatures made for a pleasant backdrop as young and old alike played carnival games, rode a carousel, took pictures in a photo booth, learned about monarch butterflies and viewed a historical movie about the bank.

Amy Banaszak, advertising specialist at Horicon Bank, said she was thrilled by the large turnout to mark the special occasion.

“We weren’t sure how many to expect and planned for about 700 people. It’s awesome that so many people are here and having a great time,” she said.

Lines stretched throughout the park for the food and drink from local vendors. Chef Chanse put on a buffet that included pulled pork, chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, watermelon, corn on the cob and chips. Chippy’s Popcorn Creations, the Ice Cream Station and Guth’s Candy provided lots of treats for the crowd. Rock River Tap and Hardware Hank were on hand to help serve refreshments.

Horicon Bank President Fred F. Schwertfeger thanked everyone for coming and explained that bank employees follows a C.A.R.E. mission.