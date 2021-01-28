Watch Now: Horicon school's 100-year-old time capsule revealed

HORICON — The world of 1921 emerged Wednesday from a tin box found inside a cornerstone.
Donning a pair of white gloves, School District Superintendent Rich Appel carefully unveiled the contents of the Van Brunt Memorial School time capsule to a small group gathered in Horicon’s elementary gym. Due to the coronavirus pandemic only school board members, administrators and press were physically present for the reveal. Students and the public viewed the event via live stream.
On June 14, 1921 a time capsule dedication took place at the Van Brunt building as a ceremonial cornerstone was placed in its outer wall facing Mill and South Cedar Streets. Tens of thousands of children were educated at the school through the decades up until last March when in-person classes were halted because of the COVID-19 crisis. A new single-campus school building for all public school students in the district opened on Gray Street in fall, thus ending the old brick building’s life as a school. The Commonwealth Companies purchased the former school and is currently converting the building into apartments.
This past November, several district representatives got together with employees of Commonwealth Construction and Advanced Restoration in anticipation of locating the capsule at the construction site.
“We were assuming there was something in the cornerstone but didn’t know for sure,” said Horicon Middle School Principal Michael LeBouton.
LeBouton estimated that the stone weighs several hundred pounds and after crews worked on it for a considerable amount of time, they feared it was solid.
“We had just about given up on finding anything because they had been boring into the cornerstone from different angles, and tapping on it to see if something was hollow,” he said.
LeBouton said he walked inside the building and only a few minutes went by before he heard someone calling out, “We found it, we found it!”
The crew successfully removed the cornerstone completely, tipped it on its back and discovered a hand-chiseled hole in the bottom just large enough to fit the time capsule.
“We weren’t even entirely sure how to pull it out at first because it was packed in tight, but they got it,” he said. “The box didn’t have a cover so, of course, we really wanted to start looking through it but decided that wasn’t a good idea.”
The time capsule, just a simple tin box, was taken to the school district office to await the moment when it could be unveiled to the community. There was initial concern that the capsule’s contents hadn’t survived the century of storage because the box had corroded in several places. To ensure the preservation of its contents, it was decided that the time capsule would be sorted through before being presented publicly.
Some of the items were unsalvageable and many are in delicate condition. The contents of the box were placed on a table under glass as a precautionary measure before the unveiling. Appel thanked the forefathers of the community for having the foresight to share the items with future generations before he pulled off the table covering.
“There’s lots of great information up here, this is history. To be able to unveil this now knowing that the last time it saw light was 100 years ago really is quite exciting,” he said.
Yellowed and faded, many papers were contained in the small box from 1921. Lists of living Civil War veterans and American Legion members in the community at that time, as well as papers with student and faculty names, and the signatures of the high school students were included. A copy of the will of the school’s main benefactor and several editions of the Horicon Reporter pertaining to the building of Van Brunt Memorial School were found folded near the top of the capsule.
“They’re fascinating, I love to be able to look at the entire paper and see different stories of the day,” Appel said.
Money made it into the box in the form of Confederate $5 and $20 bills, Mercury dimes, wheat pennies and a Buffalo nickel. A 48-star American Flag and a Native American arrowhead were also among the contents, as was a one and two-cent stamp and a postcard depicting Horicon’s previous high school that burned down in 1920. Photographs placed in the capsule didn’t fare well over the course of time due to moisture issues.
“The box itself is an interesting piece of history on its own,” said LeBouton. “There’s a tag inside it commemorating the date and names of the kids that made it in tin shop class.”
The Horicon School District has had the rare opportunity to uncover local history more than once in less than a year. In addition to the 1921 Van Brunt time capsule, a 1964 junior/senior high school building time capsule was opened at the close of school in May as campus renovations neared completion. The contents of that copper box were on exhibit at Wednesday’s event, also.
Plans are in the works to house both time capsules’ items in a display case at the school, giving students the opportunity to gain an understanding of the keepsakes.
“Because it’s important that they know the history of being a Horicon Marshman goes way back,” said Appel. “That kind of tradition means a lot to kids, their families and what you stand for as a district.”
Appel said he intends to assemble a new time capsule this spring to chronicle current events and celebrate the new single-campus building. The students will help decide what to put in it, but he expects a mask will most likely make the list.
Digging deeper
There was picture postcard of a school said to have been destroyed by fire. A front page story of the Nov. 17, 1920, edition of the Daily Citizen about the fire stated that nothing but four walls were left of the Horicon High School building erected in 1856, leaving the city without a school building of any kind.
The article read, “While the origin of the fire is not definitely known it is believed to have started from a furnace in the basement. The janitor had visited the building early in the morning, fired the furnace and left for his home, the blaze in the building being discovered about a half hour later.”
It was noted that, “This structure has been condemned two or three times as a school house but had been in use continuously, although the city had some thought of erecting a new modern school. Insurance in the sum of $40,000 was carried on the destroyed building.”
A Jan. 9, 1921 article in the Milwaukee Journal mentions that temporary quarters for school purposes were found less than a week after the fire, with classes resuming in the city hall, churches, public library, Red Cross rooms and in the German parochial school. It stated citizens of Horicon realized their net loss was approximately $45,000.
The same article talks of how a little city of 2,231 was set to devote attention to the ways and means by which the erection of a new building should be financed. It read, “The heavy-hearted members of the board of education then slowly filed into the city hall. Before discussing the question uppermost on their minds, Clerk Walter Schwinge carelessly tore open a letter received that afternoon. His eyes sparkled, and he shouted: ‘Mrs. Mary J. Eichelberger offers the city a gift of $75,000 for a new high school building!’
A copy of Eichelberger's will with reference to the donation was placed in the time capsule.
“The news spread rapidly, but it had hardly reached every corner of the city before another letter was received. This was an offer of a gift of $25,000 by A.W. Wilcox, a Horicon banker, for a high school gymnasium. Both gifts were offered without reservation, although Mrs. Eichelberger suggested that the new building be called the Van Brunt Memorial School in memory of the late Daniel C. Van Brunt and his wife, the late Martha L. Van Brunt, and Mr. Wilcox suggested that the gymnasium, which is to be a part of the new building, be dedicated to the memory of his deceased wife, Hattie B. Wilcox.”
The Van Brunts were well-known contributors to the civic, social and commercial growth of Horicon. Daniel and George Van Brunt founded and developed an agricultural implements company which came to be the largest local industry. John Deere & Company bought the Van Brunt business in 1911 and continues to operate in Horicon to this day.
According to a Daily Citizen article, Eichelberger died March 12, 1921 very suddenly at her home from heart disease. The sister and heir of Martha Van Brunt, she was described as “one of the most prominent women of Horicon.”
Adjusted for inflation, Eichelberger’s gift of $75,000 in 1921 has the same buying power as $1,028,000 in 2021.
Progress on the new school moved swiftly. The May 6, 1921 edition of the Horicon Reporter that was placed in the time capsule had a bold headline that read, “Low School Bid $170,270.00.”
That bid was for general construction of the proposed school building and did not include plumbing, heat, marble and electrical work. It was reported that more than 300 people were present at a meeting at city hall regarding the proposed new school building. The article goes on to say the plans and specifications were approved of by the Board and Committee on condition that the total cost of the building would not exceed $210,000.
