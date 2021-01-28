Watch Now: Horicon school's 100-year-old time capsule revealed

Some of the items were unsalvageable and many are in delicate condition. The contents of the box were placed on a table under glass as a precautionary measure before the unveiling. Appel thanked the forefathers of the community for having the foresight to share the items with future generations before he pulled off the table covering.

“There’s lots of great information up here, this is history. To be able to unveil this now knowing that the last time it saw light was 100 years ago really is quite exciting,” he said.

Yellowed and faded, many papers were contained in the small box from 1921. Lists of living Civil War veterans and American Legion members in the community at that time, as well as papers with student and faculty names, and the signatures of the high school students were included. A copy of the will of the school’s main benefactor and several editions of the Horicon Reporter pertaining to the building of Van Brunt Memorial School were found folded near the top of the capsule.

“They’re fascinating, I love to be able to look at the entire paper and see different stories of the day,” Appel said.