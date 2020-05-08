WATCH NOW: Indian Agency House in Portage offers virtual tours, programs during pandemic

The Historic Indian Agency House in Portage is offering virtual tours beginning May 15 as the nonprofit adjusts to the public health emergency.
Its opening day is postponed until at least June 6, but Executive Director and Curator Adam Novey said HIAH is determined to educate the public on American history whether its doors are opened or closed during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We will be open in a new way,” Novey said of online tours, which are led by a docent who guides participants through HIAH’s exhibits and the Agency House itself. Its new “Crossroads” exhibit, for example, explores the many cultures that had existed in the area including Ho-Chunk Nation, lead miners, military personnel and Indian Agent John Kinzie and his wife and author Juliette Kinzie.
Admission for virtual tours is $10 regardless of the number of people in your party and reservations should be made at least two days in advance of a tour. More information about tours including scheduling is available at www.agencyhouse.org/online-tours.
HIAH also moved its Archaeology Kids’ Camp, sponsored by Alliant Energy, to an online format at agencyhouse.org/archaeology-kids-camp. The camp was originally scheduled to occur at the end of May for third- through fifth-grade students.
“We want to do our part to help parents and teachers educate students in a fun, hands-on way during their time away from school,” Novey said of the online camp. “We also have a rich trove of historical information throughout our website for students, teachers, families and anyone interested in history to peruse at their leisure.”
HIAH Board Chairman Anne Vravick credited Novey -- who was hired as executive director in October -- for the nonprofit’s new offerings and expects more will be announced in the coming weeks and months.
“In his first open season, Adam (Novey) is already demonstrating what a gem he is for Portage,” Vravick said. “We want to recognize him because he has come up with all of these amazing plans to make sure children and adults alike can visit the Agency House during the pandemic and experience what early American history was all about. And it’s national history -- not just Wisconsin history.”
“I have always described (the area) as the keyhole to the West,” Vravick continued. “As people were coming from the East, whether from New York or Connecticut, they had to go through the Great Lakes and then pass through the Fox River to get to Portage. The majority of folks who came this way had to go through Portage and they came in contact with such a mix of cultures and people. It fascinates me.”
For those seeking outdoor recreation during the pandemic, HIAH is reminding the public about its trail located behind the house, which Novey said he hopes will receive educational signage later this summer.
“It’s a great place to get out and walk,” Novey said of the trail. “It has very good scenery and historical significance. Please know that you can still come here to walk around and enjoy the outdoors and some history” during the closure.
HIAH’s tentative Opening Day celebration June 6 features a book signing by author Ann Keating and an outdoor Living History re-enactment. When the nonprofit is opened for in-person visits, HIAH will offer several events this summer including an archaeology excavation on the property led by archaeologist Ryan Howell.
For a full list of events and scheduling updates, visit agencyhouse.org/events.
