WATCH NOW: Indian Agency House in Portage offers virtual tours, programs during pandemic

HIAH Board Chairman Anne Vravick credited Novey -- who was hired as executive director in October -- for the nonprofit’s new offerings and expects more will be announced in the coming weeks and months.

“In his first open season, Adam (Novey) is already demonstrating what a gem he is for Portage,” Vravick said. “We want to recognize him because he has come up with all of these amazing plans to make sure children and adults alike can visit the Agency House during the pandemic and experience what early American history was all about. And it’s national history -- not just Wisconsin history.”

“I have always described (the area) as the keyhole to the West,” Vravick continued. “As people were coming from the East, whether from New York or Connecticut, they had to go through the Great Lakes and then pass through the Fox River to get to Portage. The majority of folks who came this way had to go through Portage and they came in contact with such a mix of cultures and people. It fascinates me.”

For those seeking outdoor recreation during the pandemic, HIAH is reminding the public about its trail located behind the house, which Novey said he hopes will receive educational signage later this summer.