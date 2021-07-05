 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Knowles celebrates Independence Day
Watch Now: Knowles celebrates Independence Day

KNOWLES — The Knowles Fire Department celebrated the Fourth of July under sunny skies with its annual parade and picnic.

Independence Day festivities have been going on for more than 70 years in the unincorporated Dodge County community. The official event was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the day didn’t go by without the KFD trucks rolling down the main drag with lights flashing and sirens wailing.

On Sunday, hundreds of people dressed in red, white and blue lined the parade route on County Highway Y. For 75 minutes, spectators were treated to parade participants waving from trucks, tractors and floats. Countless pieces of candy were tossed from buckets into the crowd.

Following the parade, people enjoyed a picnic complete with food, inflatable rides, games, pedal tractor pulls and music by “The Best Westerns.”

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

