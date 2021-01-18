WATCH NOW: La Valle residents continue to receive water from village as officials work to resolve benzene issue

Benzene is a light colored and highly flammable liquid at room temperature that is a component of gasoline. It is used in production of a wide variety of products including plastics, resins, dyes, detergents, pesticides, lubricants and more.

The village has been distributing bottled water for residents to pick up three times a week. The times were changed on Wednesday from afternoon hours to 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. This allows residents who work to have a chance to pick up water at the village public works shop at 210 Commercial St. Distribution times are also at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday and Friday at the same location.

La Valle resident Aimee DeMars picked up two cases of water for her family Jan. 18. Aside from dishes and showering, DeMars said she and her family have not used the village’s tap water at all since the order was issued.

“I have two young boys that drink lots of water so it’s been kind of a little hard to transition to not being able to drink the tap water,” she said. “We’ve been going through quite a bit of water.”

DeMars said she thinks the village is “doing a good job” with handling efforts to distribute water to residents and trying to resolve the issue.