WATCH NOW: La Valle tap water safe to drink, treatment system in place as village plans new well

The village had been distributing bottled water to residents. With the water now safe to drink, Village President Rockie Sobeck said bottled water distribution efforts will no longer continue.

Sobeck said it’s a good feeling all residents finally have safe drinking water.

“It’s a relief at this point,” he said. “We’re just thankful that the system is working the way it should and the people are back on using the water.”

Sobeck said the water will be tested with the new treatment system on a monthly basis, sometimes more, to make sure it’s removing the chemical. Sobeck said the system will be used for at least a year as the village plans a more long-term solution with constructing a new well.

He said the village doesn’t know where the benzene is coming from and won’t know until the current well is taken offline and no longer in use. An investigation will take place once the current well is shut down and replaced by the newly constructed one, he said.

“Until we can have a new well in place running we cannot afford to shut down the well to find out where it is coming from,” Sobeck said.

Property has been acquired for the new well. However, more aspects need to be completed including testing to make sure quality water is available at the spot, drilling, sampling and the construction of the well, he said.

