WATCH NOW: Live entertainment can still be found this summer in and around Dodge County

Full-time area musician Elwood Lee said the cancellations have taken a toll on those who make a living playing music. He estimated that he is only working one-third the number of gigs he would play during a typical summer.

“Many venues have been trying their best to postpone and hopefully not cancel, but that’s not always possible because we’re seeing spikes in the numbers and it wouldn’t be safe to invite people to gather because music and dancing and revelry kind of make them forget about social distancing,” he said.

Whiskey Flats, of which Lee is a member, played at Swan City Park on June 25 to an appreciative crowd. Beaver Dam Community Activities & Services Department hosted that concert.

“We were really happy with it. Everybody kept six feet apart and were respectful of others. Some wore masks and some didn’t, it’s dependent on their comfort level,” he said.

Waupun Fine Arts puts on free Thursday night concerts at West End Park. The group originally planned to cancel the series due to the pandemic, but made the decision to move forward after finding the bands that were booked still wanted to play.

No concessions are sold and the band area is taped off to protect the performers.