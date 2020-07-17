WATCH NOW: Live entertainment can still be found this summer in and around Dodge County

Local live entertainment has been hard to find since the coronavirus crisis hit in March, leaving many residents yearning for the arts.
Mayville’s Marais Players canceled their spring production and the stage at Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre went dark as its normal summer musicals were shelved to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to its casts or audience members.
BDACT thought outside the box and produced an online musical for its Tell-A-Tale performers this month and the Columbus Redbud players will host a virtual theater camp for its youth starting July 27.
But for those wanting to tap their toes while sitting in a lawn chair choices have been limited. Mayville and Columbus canceled summer concert series entirely and this is the first year in more than a century the Friesland Band isn’t playing in the village square.
Chelsey Seippel, executive director of Beaver Dam’s Seippel Center for Music & the Arts, said the organization made the decision last week to cancel its Concerts on the Lawn series previously scheduled for August.
“Although the concerts are outdoors, we just feel it’s best to be cautious at this time for the safety of all involved,” she said. “The Center is still closed for lessons right now as we wait to find out how the schools are proceeding in fall and then follow their lead.”
Full-time area musician Elwood Lee said the cancellations have taken a toll on those who make a living playing music. He estimated that he is only working one-third the number of gigs he would play during a typical summer.
“Many venues have been trying their best to postpone and hopefully not cancel, but that’s not always possible because we’re seeing spikes in the numbers and it wouldn’t be safe to invite people to gather because music and dancing and revelry kind of make them forget about social distancing,” he said.
Whiskey Flats, of which Lee is a member, played at Swan City Park on June 25 to an appreciative crowd. Beaver Dam Community Activities & Services Department hosted that concert.
“We were really happy with it. Everybody kept six feet apart and were respectful of others. Some wore masks and some didn’t, it’s dependent on their comfort level,” he said.
Waupun Fine Arts puts on free Thursday night concerts at West End Park. The group originally planned to cancel the series due to the pandemic, but made the decision to move forward after finding the bands that were booked still wanted to play.
No concessions are sold and the band area is taped off to protect the performers.
The Reehl Steel Drum Band played this week to a well-distanced crowd of more than 150. Masks were even worn by members of the band.
Director Ben Reehl said although the group has played all over the area and the state in the past, Thursday’s concert was the only time they were performing this summer because of the coronavirus.
Lee is thankful for the municipalities that are committed to putting on shows at outdoor venues.
“It’s a great idea because now more than ever people need distraction, they need entertainment, they need uplift – it’s super important” he said.
Kelly Simon
