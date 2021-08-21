Watch Now: Longtime youth mentor remembered at Dodge County Fair

A longtime youth mentor was honored posthumously Thursday night at the Dodge County Fair.
Dan Short died Nov. 17, 2020. He spent his entire career working for the University of Wisconsin Extension Service, primarily for Dodge County as the livestock specialist and farm financial analyst.
Emcee Marty Stanton addressed a large crowd in front of the sheep/beef barn at the fairgrounds. The barn building project was spearheaded by Short.
Stanton said the words “influence” and “legacy” stood out as she reflected on Short’s life.
“Dan Short had an impact on everyone he met,” she said.
Dave Graff, Short’s friend and fellow fair judge, shared something he thought not many people knew about Short.
“When Dan received money for a county fair that he judged he would turn that money back to that county to use in their youth programs, to improve their youth programs,” he said. “So Dan didn’t just touch the lives of Dodge County youth but other county youth, too.”
Short’s colleague Dawn Loomis-Vierck said he was well-known in the state as he was the beef superintendent for many years at the Wisconsin State Fair and active with the pork producers, as well. She drew chuckles from the audience when she said people also knew Short because of his “good ole red Chevy truck.”
“He was extremely thoughtful and he was insightful to think through programming that would be best and most beneficial for his producers and for the youth,” she said.
The Dodge County 4-H Leaders Association and Dodge County Meat Animal Sale Committee in conjunction with the Dodge County Fairgrounds and many other donors chose to honor Short for “his ability to foster friendships and experiences while providing assistance to farmers and mentoring youth across Dodge, Jefferson, Columbia and Sauk Counties.”
The dedication ceremony concluded with a ribbon cutting and 4-H youth unveiling a memorial bench inscribed with Short’s name and his dates of service to the UW-Extension. A cement pad, flower pots and two side benches round out the area at the south end of the Sheep/Beef Barn.
Following the ceremony, the group moved to the Farm Progress Arena for a plaque presentation to the Short family before the meat animal sale.
