Watch Now: Longtime youth mentor remembered at Dodge County Fair

A longtime youth mentor was honored posthumously Thursday night at the Dodge County Fair.

Dan Short died Nov. 17, 2020. He spent his entire career working for the University of Wisconsin Extension Service, primarily for Dodge County as the livestock specialist and farm financial analyst.

Emcee Marty Stanton addressed a large crowd in front of the sheep/beef barn at the fairgrounds. The barn building project was spearheaded by Short.

Stanton said the words “influence” and “legacy” stood out as she reflected on Short’s life.

“Dan Short had an impact on everyone he met,” she said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dave Graff, Short’s friend and fellow fair judge, shared something he thought not many people knew about Short.

“When Dan received money for a county fair that he judged he would turn that money back to that county to use in their youth programs, to improve their youth programs,” he said. “So Dan didn’t just touch the lives of Dodge County youth but other county youth, too.”