Watch Now: Luedtke chosen 2021 Dodge County Fairest of the Fair

Luedtke said the Dodge County Fair has been a highlight of her summers. She is a former member of the Leipsic 4H Club and Beaver Dam FFA and is an active member of the Association of Women in Agriculture and the newly-formed collegiate 4H club at UW-Madison.

In accepting the honor, Luedtke said she was happy to achieve the goal she had set when she was very young and she’s excited to represent Dodge County.

“I hope that I impress all of you and do the job that you all entrusted to me,” she said.

Dodge County Fair Association President Doug Ninmann shared that the organization endured difficulties in the past year. He said not only did the directors have to make the decision to cancel last summer’s event, but three fair board members and two former longtime board members died during 2020-21.

The fair association recognized the efforts and dedication of those recently deceased: Don Fabisch, David Hanefeld, Tom Stebbins, Joe Meyer and Bill Christian.

The Dodge County Fair will take place Aug. 18–22 at the fairgrounds on Highway 33 (three miles east of Beaver Dam). Ninmann said all of grandstand entertainment scheduled for 2020 let the fair association pull out of last year’s contracts without penalty and agreed to come back in 2021.