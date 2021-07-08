Watch Now: Luedtke chosen 2021 Dodge County Fairest of the Fair

Alexis Luedtke was crowned the 2021 Dodge County Fairest of the Fair Wednesday night at Bayside Supper Club in Beaver Dam.
The 21-year-old Beaver Dam woman was chosen from a field of three that included Krista Justman, 22, of Mayville and Leslie Schreier, 17, of Burnett.
The contestants introduced themselves to those in attendance at the Dodge County Fair Association banquet and presented a radio commercial they had prepared to promote the upcoming fair. Each woman then answered an impromptu question that was randomly chosen.
Kelly Brusveen, Brenda Conley and Tracy Propst served as judges for the finals of the Fairest of the Fair competition, which was coordinated by Danielle Clark. This was the first year the Fairest of the Fair was selected before the start of the fair.
The Dodge County Fair and its Fairest of the Fair contest did not take place in 2020 due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. Traditionally, the Fairest of the Fair from the previous year crowns the new winner. Kennedy Ferron, 2019 Dodge County Fairest of the Fair, wasn’t able to attend Wednesday. In her place, Clark (also a past Fairest) presented a tiara, sash and bouquet of flowers to Luedtke when she was named the winner.
Alexis is the daughter of Jason and Tracie Luedtke of Beaver Dam. She is a senior at UW-Madison studying biochemistry with a certificate in global health. She aspires to become a pediatrician.
Luedtke said the Dodge County Fair has been a highlight of her summers. She is a former member of the Leipsic 4H Club and Beaver Dam FFA and is an active member of the Association of Women in Agriculture and the newly-formed collegiate 4H club at UW-Madison.
In accepting the honor, Luedtke said she was happy to achieve the goal she had set when she was very young and she’s excited to represent Dodge County.
“I hope that I impress all of you and do the job that you all entrusted to me,” she said.
Dodge County Fair Association President Doug Ninmann shared that the organization endured difficulties in the past year. He said not only did the directors have to make the decision to cancel last summer’s event, but three fair board members and two former longtime board members died during 2020-21.
The fair association recognized the efforts and dedication of those recently deceased: Don Fabisch, David Hanefeld, Tom Stebbins, Joe Meyer and Bill Christian.
The Dodge County Fair will take place Aug. 18–22 at the fairgrounds on Highway 33 (three miles east of Beaver Dam). Ninmann said all of grandstand entertainment scheduled for 2020 let the fair association pull out of last year’s contracts without penalty and agreed to come back in 2021.
Grandstand entertainment and parking is free with admission to the fair. Admission is $7 before noon and $10 after noon. Children age 9 and under are free. Season tickets are $27 before Aug.18, and $35 after that date.
The grandstand lineup includes the Badger State Tractor pull on Wednesday, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band on Thursday, Jordan Davis on Friday, Blue Oyster Cult featuring Mickey Thomas on Saturday and a demo derby on Sunday.
Nick’s Kids Show, the A&P Carnival, Wild World of Animals and pig and duck races can be enjoyed on the grounds daily. New this year is cornhole tournament finals on Sunday. The Dodge County Fair is also offering a commemorative T-shirt for sale in the fair office.
For more information, go to dodgecountyfairgrounds.com.
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.