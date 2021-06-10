Watch Now: Luxuriant flowers inspire new festival in Beaver Dam

Propst said she was excited to learn that the Ovans’ had experienced groups of people travelling from long distances to view the plants in bloom at their Merrill location. She invited Michelle to join the tourism committee.

“I just kind of put a little bit out there and the next thing I know Mayor Becky (Glewen) contacted me and said they would like to do an arts and peony festival this year. We were on a four year schedule so everything was just accelerated,” Ovans said.

Propst said everyone she approached about the idea “ran with it” and took responsibility for their portion. She credited Evonne Boettge with researching whether any other community had a peony festival with “Wisconsin” in its name. By incorporating the state name into the title, there are hopes to apply for a grant available for new events.

The Ovans Peony Farm tour will provide visitors with an opportunity to stroll through the manicured field and view 82 varieties of the flower.

Ovans said although the plants aren’t fully matured they still bloom, but the head size is smaller. She welcomes conversations and questions about the plants and invites guests to take an abundance of pictures.

