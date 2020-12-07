 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Mayville Holiday Parade
0 comments
web only alert

WATCH NOW: Mayville Holiday Parade

{{featured_button_text}}
Here comes Santa Claus

Santa Claus waves to the crowd Saturday night during Mayville's Holiday Parade. The parade concluded the annual "It's a Wonderful Life on Main" day-long festivities. Go to wiscnews.com/bdc to view a video of the parade.

 KELLY SIMON, Daily Citizen

MAYVILLE — Main Street Mayville, Inc. hosted its annual “It’s a Wonderful Life on Main” event Saturday. The day-long festival featured a variety of activities, such as building bird feeders, a strolling bingo game, letter writing to Santa, a gingerbread house competition and a craft fair.

The festivities concluded with a holiday parade starting on Horicon Street and finishing at Foster Park. Santa Claus and an elf greeted the crowd of young and old who practiced social distancing along the parade route due to the pandemic.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Scenes from Wisconsin Dells River Walk at Downtown Dells Holiday Fest 2020

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News