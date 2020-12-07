WATCH NOW: Mayville Holiday Parade

MAYVILLE — Main Street Mayville, Inc. hosted its annual “It’s a Wonderful Life on Main” event Saturday. The day-long festival featured a variety of activities, such as building bird feeders, a strolling bingo game, letter writing to Santa, a gingerbread house competition and a craft fair.

The festivities concluded with a holiday parade starting on Horicon Street and finishing at Foster Park. Santa Claus and an elf greeted the crowd of young and old who practiced social distancing along the parade route due to the pandemic.