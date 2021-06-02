Watch Now: McKinstry's legacy in Beaver Dam endures with Begin to Swim program

The Bea Bonner McKinstry Begin to Swim Program got underway Tuesday at the YMCA of Dodge County.

Now in its 32nd year, the free program teaches basic swim skills for non-swimmers of all ages.

As an 80th birthday present to Bonner McKinstry, a special endowment fund was established in 1989 by Randall and John B. McKinstry, Bea’s husband and son. After having experienced a swimming-related tragedy earlier in her life, she desired that all youth learn to swim.

While boating on Fox Lake in 1927, Bonner and two friends encountered an unexpected storm. Bonner’s friends and a man who tried to rescue them drowned that day. She said she was only able to survive because she was a strong swimmer.

YMCA Chief Executive Officer Dirk Langfoss said John B. McKinstry continues his mother’s legacy with ongoing dedication and commitment to the Begin to Swim Program.

“John is just an absolute legend — the thing is, lives have been saved because of what he’s done,” he said. “Thousands of people have been impacted in the more than 30 years these lessons have been around.”

Typically, 100-125 people participate in the program each year. Numbers are somewhat down this year, which staff speculated may be due to COVID-19 concerns.