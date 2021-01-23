Watch Now: Mobile Food Pantry in Beaver Dam combats hunger during pandemic

Benter said about 20-30 volunteers are needed for distribution, with many of the same people returning month after month. Members of local student organizations and Wayland Academy students often turn out to help as a way of earning service hours. However, those students are no longer coming in groups as they have been encouraged to remain socially distant.

“Anyone who wants to help is welcome. We always make it work and the time goes by quickly,” she said.

Kris Tazelaar, director of communications at Second Harvest, said funding for the Mobile Food Pantry comes from a multitude of different sources, such as grants, corporate donations, private donations and endowments. Those wishing to contribute to the organization can visit secondharvestmadison.org and make a secure online donation.

Tazelaar said the organization Feeding America, of which Second Harvest is a member, has estimated that the number of food-insecure people in the 16 counties served by Second Harvest has gone up by about 40%.