Watch Now: Mobile Food Pantry in Beaver Dam combats hunger during pandemic

Vehicles with trunks open stretch around Moraine Park Technical College, wind through the high school parking lot and continue on down Gould Street and beyond the second Saturday of each month in Beaver Dam. The exhaustive line is a clear sign of the effect the coronavirus pandemic has had on area families, as they patiently wait to receive a box of food from the Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry.
Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin first rolled out the Mobile Pantry Program 18 years ago to supplement the work of food pantries, shelters and meal sites operating in fixed locations. Working with its community partner, Trinity Church-United Methodist, fresh and non-perishable groceries from the foodbank’s warehouse are trucked to the Moraine Park site for immediate distribution by a large group of volunteers.
The program provides another source of food to families and individuals facing hunger. Volunteer Coordinators Robert Krist and Sue Benter said the pantry was held twice a month in the fall to meet an increased need.
“With COVID it’s picked up quite a bit, a lot more people are out of work, a lot more can’t make ends meet,” Krist said. “We average between 340-380 boxes each time.”
In past years, individuals would pick out food from the pantry, but that policy changed in an effort to keep both volunteers and clients safe from the coronavirus. All food distribution now takes place outside in a no-contact manner. Drivers enter a loading zone and stay in their vehicle as a volunteer places a box of food in the trunk. Boxes typically contain meat, bread, milk, eggs and produce that’s in season.
Benter said about 20-30 volunteers are needed for distribution, with many of the same people returning month after month. Members of local student organizations and Wayland Academy students often turn out to help as a way of earning service hours. However, those students are no longer coming in groups as they have been encouraged to remain socially distant.
“Anyone who wants to help is welcome. We always make it work and the time goes by quickly,” she said.
Kris Tazelaar, director of communications at Second Harvest, said funding for the Mobile Food Pantry comes from a multitude of different sources, such as grants, corporate donations, private donations and endowments. Those wishing to contribute to the organization can visit secondharvestmadison.org and make a secure online donation.
Tazelaar said the organization Feeding America, of which Second Harvest is a member, has estimated that the number of food-insecure people in the 16 counties served by Second Harvest has gone up by about 40%.
“From our perspective, we’ve really isolated the poundage we’ve been sending out from March 15 (our beginning of COVID) through the end of the year,” he said. “We actually put out 56% more food than we did in the same time period in 2019 and that was an effort to obviously meet the increased need.”
Lana Raffensperger, who’s been leading much of the local effort for the past eight years, stated the pantry runs like ‘a well-oiled machine.’ She said eligibility rules are quite simple.
“There are no restrictions on where you live. We try to serve everyone who comes and no ID is necessary,” she said.
The Mobile Food Pantry opens at 8 a.m. on the second Saturday of each month and usually concludes by 9:30 a.m. Vehicles begin lining up at Moraine Park, 700 Gould St., and Beaver Dam Police Officers are on hand to direct traffic. Each car coming through can only receive food for one household. If there is any food remaining at 9:15 a.m., cars are allowed to make a second trip through the line.
With the current climate, the Mobile Food Pantry is experiencing higher volume than normal and often distributes everything in a short amount of time.
“We ran out early a couple months back and a lady came in and asked me where the food was. When I told her we ran out she started crying – people are really hurting,” said Krist.
Raffensperger said absolutely no food goes to waste following the event. If there are any boxes remaining they are distributed to area food pantries or shelters.
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.