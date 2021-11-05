WATCH NOW: More than 120 birds lost in town of Portland barn fire at Abendroth Hatchery

TOWN OF PORTLAND - At least 100 peafowl as well as 20 laying hens died when a fire destroyed a barn Friday at Abendroth Hatchery in the Dodge County town of Portland.

Waterloo Fire Department was paged at 9:02 a.m., according to Lt. Matt Petrie, who said the owner reported the fire at N363 Hubbleton Road.

The barn was fully involved when firefighters arrived at the scene. Petrie said close to 20 area fire departments responded to the fire which went to the second alarm level.

One farmhand received minor burns, but declined treatment at the scene. There were no other injuries.

Petrie said about 48,000 gallons of water were used.

He said the barn was a total loss and damage is estimated at $180,000. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

According to the Abendroth Hatchery website, the family-owned business hatches 15,000 birds a week and ships poultry throughout the United States including chickens, ducks and turkeys.