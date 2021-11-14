Watch Now: Mosaic mural honors Beaver Dam author/illustrator

Author and illustrator Lois Ehlert is the newest hometown hero to be featured on a mosaic mural in downtown Beaver Dam.

The 12-foot by 12-foot colorful mural depicting the late artist is mounted on the east wall of Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre’s Fine Arts Center, 117 W. Maple Ave. It was placed near a mural of sewing educator and fiber artist Nancy Zieman that went up last month.

The murals were created by world-renowned artist Stephen Bennett, using tiles painted by community members during the inaugural Wisconsin Arts & Peony Festival held June 12 in Beaver Dam.

Cold and windy weather moved Sunday afternoon’s mural dedication inside the arts center, but that didn’t dampen the enthusiasm and appreciation for the project.

Volunteer project coordinator Scott Eberle thanked all those involved. A total of four murals will hang on the wall. Murals of Broadway actor Eric Kalkhurst (1900–1957) and film and TV actor Fred McMurray (1908-1991) will be made over the course of the next two years. Funds are still being raised for materials.

“The project will stand for decades and contribute to inspiring young and old alike to appreciate art,” he said.