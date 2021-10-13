Watch Now: Mosaic mural of Nancy Zieman installed in Beaver Dam

A familiar face, both locally and nationwide, is now a featured part of downtown Beaver Dam.

A mosaic mural of the late Nancy Zieman was installed Wednesday morning by Hometown Glass on the east wall of Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre’s Fine Arts Center, 117 W. Maple Ave. The mural was created by world-renowned artist Stephen Bennet using tiles painted by community members during the inaugural Wisconsin Arts & Peony Festival held June 12 in Beaver Dam.

Zieman was a fiber artist, author, designer and sewing educator who grew her business, Nancy’s Notions, in Beaver Dam. She gained fame as the host of television show “Sewing with Nancy,” which ran for 35 years on public television.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Former BDACT president Scott Eberle took the lead on the mural project. He, along with a volunteer crew, adhered the colorful tiles last Thursday to a 12-foot by 12-foot frame made by Breuer Metal Craftsman.

Deanna Springer, a longtime colleague of Zieman’s, said she was overwhelmed and cried watching the mural go up. She said the mural is similar to the art of quilting.