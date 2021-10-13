 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Mosaic mural of Nancy Zieman installed in Beaver Dam
A familiar face, both locally and nationwide, is now a featured part of downtown Beaver Dam.

Gluing tiles

Volunteers Scott Eberle, left, and Jerry Lunde glue down painted tiles to a frame Thursday in Beaver Dam. The tiles make up a mosaic mural featuring the likeness of Beaver Dam businesswoman Nancy Zieman.

A mosaic mural of the late Nancy Zieman was installed Wednesday morning by Hometown Glass on the east wall of Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre’s Fine Arts Center, 117 W. Maple Ave. The mural was created by world-renowned artist Stephen Bennet using tiles painted by community members during the inaugural Wisconsin Arts & Peony Festival held June 12 in Beaver Dam.

Beaver Dam community members paint tiles June 12 to be used in the making of mosaic murals honoring hometown artists Nancy Zieman and Lois Ehlert.

Zieman was a fiber artist, author, designer and sewing educator who grew her business, Nancy’s Notions, in Beaver Dam. She gained fame as the host of television show “Sewing with Nancy,” which ran for 35 years on public television.

Installation

Hometown Glass installs a mosaic mural Wednesday of national sewing icon Nancy Zieman in Beaver Dam.

Former BDACT president Scott Eberle took the lead on the mural project. He, along with a volunteer crew, adhered the colorful tiles last Thursday to a 12-foot by 12-foot frame made by Breuer Metal Craftsman.

Deanna Springer, a longtime colleague of Zieman’s, said she was overwhelmed and cried watching the mural go up. She said the mural is similar to the art of quilting.

Mural is up

A mosaic mural of Nancy Zieman is installed Wednesday morning on a wall of Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre's Fine Arts Center. From left, volunteers Mike Roberts, Jerry Lunde and Scott Eberle look at the completed piece by artist Stephen Bennet.

“Different tones of fabric – lights, mediums and darks – can be put together form kind of a pixelated picture," Springer said. "It (the mural) uses paint in a cool way. It’s not just a billboard, it was made by the community, and to Nancy everything was about building community connections and relationships.”

The public is invited to a mural dedication ceremony Friday at noon. In addition, the new Nancy Zieman Sewing Studio will hold a store opening event Oct. 14 - 16 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. The store is located at 120 Front St. and has a rear entrance directly across the alley from the mural.

If you go

What: Nancy Zieman mural dedication with remarks by Mayor Becky Glewen, Tracy Propst, Scott Eberle and Deanna Springer

When: Friday at noon

Where: 117 W. Maple Ave., Beaver Dam

