 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Mt. Olympus plans $23 million indoor water park expansion, with country’s first rotating waterslide
0 Comments
topical alert featured

Watch now: Mt. Olympus plans $23 million indoor water park expansion, with country’s first rotating waterslide

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Mt. Olympus Owner Nick Laskaris talks about expansion plans for the Wisconsin Dells indoor water park. 

Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park in Wisconsin Dells is planning a $23 million expansion of its indoor waterpark, which will also include the first rotating slide in the country.

The expansion will include construction of an additional 22,500-square-foot building that will attach to the waterpark. Attractions will include a rotating slide called Medusa’s Slide Wheel and a large swimming pool area, according to Mt. Olympus CEO and Owner Nick Laskaris.

Mt. Olympus new slide drawings 2

Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park in Wisconsin Dells is planning on constructing a new rotating slide as a part of its 22,500 square foot indoor waterpark expansion. It will be the first rotating waterslide in the United States.

The waterpark is changing Bay of Dreams to Medusa’s Indoor Waterpark. Slides are being repainted and other entities are being added to fit the theme. Plans are to open the updated indoor waterpark Labor Day weekend, Laskaris said. He said the indoor waterpark will remain open while the additional indoor waterpark space is being constructed.

Construction at Mt. Olympus for the project started after Fourth of July weekend and is scheduled to wrap up and open by Memorial Day 2022, he said. The Lake Delton Village Board unanimously approved a conditional use permit request from Laskaris at its Aug. 9 meeting to allow a reduction in the required 20-foot front yard setback.

Lake Delton grants permit for Mt. Olympus rotating slide

The spot expansion area previously held a small outdoor attraction and play structure called Huck’s Landing, Laskaris said. That area has been demolished to make room for the indoor waterpark expansion.

“I wouldn’t say this is replacing anything,” Laskaris said of the new development. “It’s in its own class.”

Nick talks about project

Mt.Olympus Water and Theme Park CEO and Owner Nick Laskaris talks about the waterpark's $23 million project to expand and update the existing indoor waterpark August 10. The expansion will include an additional 22,500 square feet and the nation's first rotating waterslide.

He said it’s the largest investment Mt. Olympus has made in its nearly five decade history. Laskaris is the second generation to take over the Wisconsin Dells resort and amusement park His wife, Eva, and two daughters, Maria and Fotini, are also involved in the business.

Mt. Olympus drone photo 2

A drone photo of the construction area outside Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park. The Wisconsin Dells resort, water and theme park is planning on expanding its indoor waterpark by an additional 22,500 square feet.

First in the country

The slide will be the first rotating slide in the United States, according to Laskaris and Ramaker and Associates.

The Sauk City architecture and engineering firm, who will be assisting with the installation of the slide, said on its website only two other rotating slides exist—one in China and another in Poland.

Mt Olympus indoor waterpark remodel pictures

Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park is remodeling its existing 40,000 square foot indoor waterpark that will be called Medusa's Indoor Waterpark, named after the character from Greek mythology.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“It’s a waterslide that rotates,” Laskaris said. “If you want to picture a Ferris wheel and attach a waterslide to it it’s similar to what this is going to be. It’s this first of its kind in America. Nobody else has built it here in the United States.”

Mt. Olympus posted two videos on its website of what the slide could look like at its property and another video from wiegand.waterrides of how the attraction operates. The slide will show from the outside of the new indoor expansion.

“What got me was just the rotation of it,” Laskaris said. “You enter the slide through the middle and right away the whole slide is rotating and it’s a four person raft you are inside of it and it goes backwards and forwards.”

Mt. Olympus new slide drawings 3

Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park in Wisconsin Dells is planning on constructing a new rotating slide as a part of its 22,500 square foot indoor waterpark expansion. It will be the first rotating waterslide in the United States.

Laskaris said he received the idea to construct the slide from attending waterpark industry trade shows. He thought it would be a great addition to the Wisconsin Dells area, known as the Waterpark Capital of the World.

“It’s going to be the most unique slide this town has ever seen,” Laskaris said.

Mt. Olympus drone photo

A drone photo of the construction area outside Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park. The Wisconsin Dells resort, water and theme park is planning on expanding its indoor waterpark by an additional 22,500 square feet.

He called the slide a “game changer” for the waterpark industry with the technological aspects, capacity and visual appeal while driving past the resort/theme and waterpark on Wisconsin Dells Parkway.

“It will be the coolest slide that ever hit the waterpark industry,” Laskaris said. “Not just the Dells, but the industry as a whole. I believe this slide is that amazing.”

He said those who have taken a ride a rotating slide enjoy the experience.

“I think the ride experience, from talking to people that have been in this slide, they loved it,” Laskaris said. “It’s incredible just from the sheer fact of the drops and being able to go forwards and backwards through one attraction is pretty cool.”

Medusa ship at Mt. Olympus construction site

Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park is remodeling its existing 40,000 square foot indoor waterpark that will be called Medusa's Indoor Waterpark, named after the character from Greek mythology

Laskaris said the reason for entire expansion capacity at the resort. He said there are 1,600 hotel rooms with the resort and he felt some additional square footage at the waterpark was needed. He said the resort averages about 1 million guests a year.

“We needed a lot more capacity and we need something that’s really cool,” Laskaris said. “I like really cool things.”

Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Incoming New York governor tours school

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Johnson, Lori
Obituaries

Johnson, Lori

SHEBOYGAN/PORTAGE—Lori Johnson, age 39, formerly of Portage, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

+2
Edwards, James "Jim"
Obituaries

Edwards, James "Jim"

WEST BARABOO—James “Jim” Edwards, age 77, of West Baraboo, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. James, son of Philip and P…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News