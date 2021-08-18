Watch now: Mt. Olympus plans $23 million indoor water park expansion, with country’s first rotating waterslide

He said it’s the largest investment Mt. Olympus has made in its nearly five decade history. Laskaris is the second generation to take over the Wisconsin Dells resort and amusement park His wife, Eva, and two daughters, Maria and Fotini, are also involved in the business.

First in the country

The slide will be the first rotating slide in the United States, according to Laskaris and Ramaker and Associates.

The Sauk City architecture and engineering firm, who will be assisting with the installation of the slide, said on its website only two other rotating slides exist—one in China and another in Poland.

“It’s a waterslide that rotates,” Laskaris said. “If you want to picture a Ferris wheel and attach a waterslide to it it’s similar to what this is going to be. It’s this first of its kind in America. Nobody else has built it here in the United States.”