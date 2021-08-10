WATCH NOW: Music therapist eases pain, brings back memories for Baraboo area hospice patients

“I just remember one of the things she said to me as I was leaving the session was — she said I ‘came at the right time,’” Scholz said, “and to me that means a lot — to be there for someone who is going through something mentally and emotionally difficult and for me to be there when she needed someone to help her through that.”

Other patients can’t show much of a response, so he looks instead for small signs like raising their eyebrows.

“One lady just the other day, she wasn’t responding at all verbally, but I started singing to her and I was holding her hand, and she started moving her arm to kind of reciprocate music and movement — basically dancing with me,” Scholz said. When he was leaving, she grabbed his hand, bringing it up to her face. “We had a really good visit in that way.”

Through St. Croix, Scholz visits up to seven patients per day, meeting them in their homes, assisted living facilities and nursing homes, according to Amanda Cherico, St. Croix spokeswoman. He takes requests, playing music from any era or genre, sometimes with the guidance of the patient’s family members.

When someone is admitted, the intake nurse goes through the list of offered services with them and their family, who can help decide whether music therapy would help, Scholz said.