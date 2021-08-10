WATCH NOW: Music therapist eases pain, brings back memories for Baraboo area hospice patients

WISCONSIN DELLS — When Nicholas Scholz entered Joseph Capener’s hospice room Tuesday, Capener rated his pain as an eight out of 10. High, like most days, he said.
Scholz, a music therapist living in Madison, handed the former drummer a pair of drumsticks and a wood tone block before beginning to strum Johnny Cash’s “Ring of Fire” on his classical guitar. Fitting the block between his blanket-covered thighs, Capener tapped in time with the beat while Scholz sang.
By the end of the song, Capener, a 69-year-old Baraboo native living at Wisconsin Dells Health Services, needed a break from the sticks — too much pain, he said, as today “my whole body hurts” — but he continued to tap his hand on his leg with each song.
After the fourth, Scholz asked if Capener’s pain level had gone down.
“Yeah, yeah, I feel good,” Capener said, smiling.
Scholz, 45, has worked for St. Croix Hospice in Baraboo for five years, serving patients across “a large part” of southern Wisconsin, from Milwaukee to Columbia and Sauk counties, he said. As an art major in college, he said he struggled with what direction to go in life until a professor encouraged him to do something he loved “with purpose.”
He decided to try out the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh’s music therapy program, which he said he “really loved” from day one. He earned a bachelor’s degree in music, and after a few years of working with a nursing home, went back for a master’s degree from UW-Madison, he said.
“I was able to use my classical guitar performance degree, along with my music therapy degree … to help others, which is what I originally wanted to do,” Scholz said.
Music therapists are trained to be a “one-person orchestra,” Scholz said, noting that he learned percussion, string and brass instruments. The instrument he travels with most is guitar — which he’s played since about age 16 — in addition to his voice.
The therapy is beneficial to people of all ages, from children with developmental disabilities to adults reaching the end of life, he said. For those on hospice, he said it can help ease pain, ease anxiety, bring back memories for Alzheimer’s and dementia patients and provide emotional, social and spiritual support.
Like he did with Capener, Scholz adapts his session plans based on what his patients are going through at the moment using the “iso principle.” For example, one patient recently told him she was feeling depressed. To help her work through it, he said he started with something slow in a minor key “to meet her where she’s at” before gradually working toward more uplifting music. As soon as he started, he said she began singing and harmonizing with him.
“I just remember one of the things she said to me as I was leaving the session was — she said I ‘came at the right time,’” Scholz said, “and to me that means a lot — to be there for someone who is going through something mentally and emotionally difficult and for me to be there when she needed someone to help her through that.”
Other patients can’t show much of a response, so he looks instead for small signs like raising their eyebrows.
“One lady just the other day, she wasn’t responding at all verbally, but I started singing to her and I was holding her hand, and she started moving her arm to kind of reciprocate music and movement — basically dancing with me,” Scholz said. When he was leaving, she grabbed his hand, bringing it up to her face. “We had a really good visit in that way.”
Through St. Croix, Scholz visits up to seven patients per day, meeting them in their homes, assisted living facilities and nursing homes, according to Amanda Cherico, St. Croix spokeswoman. He takes requests, playing music from any era or genre, sometimes with the guidance of the patient’s family members.
When someone is admitted, the intake nurse goes through the list of offered services with them and their family, who can help decide whether music therapy would help, Scholz said.
“St. Croix Hospice is somewhat unique because not a lot of hospices offer the music therapy service,” he said, “and it’s very important to have a service like this that is a trained professional to meet the patients’ needs and improve their quality of life.”
He was furloughed for about eight months last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but Scholz said each facility “welcomed me with open arms” upon his return. They were “so welcoming … it really kind of warmed my heart,” he said.
Lora Whitten, chaplain at St. Croix’s Delavan branch, said in a statement through Cherico: “I have had several of our patients light up with joy when talking about (Scholz),” whom they often call “the guitar guy.”
His playing reminds them of their love of music and their past playing instruments, Whitten said.
“I for one am so very happy that (he) was called to this job of music and compassion with St. Croix Hospice,” Whitten said.
Capener has been getting weekly one-hour sessions with Scholz for roughly three months. As a former drummer, Capener said he’s been in “a lot of different bands over the years” and likes a variety of genres. Two of his favorite musical artists are Bob Dylan and OneRepublic, he said.
“I love music. I love listening to music. I’ve been all about music most of my life,” he said.
He said he looks forward to the sessions every week.
“I like the therapy,” Capener said. “It’s good for me. Like I said, it relaxes me, makes me feel better.”
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.