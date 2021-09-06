Watch Now: Nancy Zieman's legacy continues: New store, mural coming to Beaver Dam

Springer said she had an incredible partnership with Zieman, “When Nancy received her terminal cancer diagnosis in 2017, she asked me ‘Deanna, should we close or do you want to carry on?’”

Springer replied that there was still work to be done.

“It felt like she passed the baton and we’re running fast forward with it now,” she said.

Springer joined with her sisters Dana Casey and Denise Abel in 2019 to share Zieman’s love of sewing through tutorials on the “Stitch it! Sisters” series on YouTube and NZP blog. She said the new retail location developed as NZP notions and patterns began to take off.

“The store has been an idea for a couple years, we looked at a couple different buildings, but landed on this one because of the mosaic mural that’s going up,” said Deanna Springer. “That’s when the Lord guided Richard (Nancy’s husband) to this building.”

The Nancy Zieman Sewing Studio will open this fall at 120 Front Street. Across the alley from the back entrance of the building is the Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre’s Fine Arts Center. A 12-foot by 12-foot mosaic mural of Nancy Zieman, created by community members and artist Stephen Bennett, will soon grace the east wall of the center.