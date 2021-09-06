Watch Now: Nancy Zieman's legacy continues: New store, mural coming to Beaver Dam

Nancy Zieman’s legacy continues as a new retail store and a mural featuring her likeness come to downtown Beaver Dam this fall.
The public television icon taught sewing for 35 years on her show, “Sewing With Nancy.” She was honored posthumously Aug. 26 by being inducted into the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame at a ceremony in Sheboygan.
Zieman — an author, designer, entrepreneur and TV producer — hosted television’s longest-running sewing series from 1982 until her death in 2017. She founded Nancy’s Notions in 1979 at her home. It grew into a nationwide company in Beaver Dam and for 33 years an annual sewing expo drew throngs of people to town for classes, sales and camaraderie.
Tacony Corp. purchased Nancy’s Notions in 2003 and it was sold later to Missouri Star Quilt Company. The Nancy’s Notions retail store in Beaver Dam closed in 2019 and its warehouse closed last year.
Zieman and Deanna Springer, a colleague of Zieman’s since 1989, started Nancy Zieman Productions in Beaver Dam in 2007. Springer said with PBS Wisconsin they co-produced “The Best of Sewing With Nancy” series and The Great Wisconsin Quilt Show held each September in Madison (the 2020 show was virtual, as will be the 2021 show, which starts Sept. 9). The event typically draws more than 20,000 people from across the country.
Springer said she had an incredible partnership with Zieman, “When Nancy received her terminal cancer diagnosis in 2017, she asked me ‘Deanna, should we close or do you want to carry on?’”
Springer replied that there was still work to be done.
“It felt like she passed the baton and we’re running fast forward with it now,” she said.
Springer joined with her sisters Dana Casey and Denise Abel in 2019 to share Zieman’s love of sewing through tutorials on the “Stitch it! Sisters” series on YouTube and NZP blog. She said the new retail location developed as NZP notions and patterns began to take off.
“The store has been an idea for a couple years, we looked at a couple different buildings, but landed on this one because of the mosaic mural that’s going up,” said Deanna Springer. “That’s when the Lord guided Richard (Nancy’s husband) to this building.”
The Nancy Zieman Sewing Studio will open this fall at 120 Front Street. Across the alley from the back entrance of the building is the Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre’s Fine Arts Center. A 12-foot by 12-foot mosaic mural of Nancy Zieman, created by community members and artist Stephen Bennett, will soon grace the east wall of the center.
“We’re so thrilled to be able to see it right from our new store,” said Springer. “This is Richard’s vision, he bought the building July 2, designed the layout and we’re working with awesome local contractors to put it together.”
Beaver Dam’s downtown redevelopment committee approved a new round of grant funding to businesses starting up or pursuing improvements last week. Richard Zieman received $20,000 to help pay for a storefront remodel, windows, doors, awning, lighting and masonry. He also received a $5,000 new business grant.
“We excited and will have a soft opening as soon as we can. We can’t pin down a solid date yet as there are backups with some building supplies,” he said.
Scott Eberle, who is overseeing the mural project, echoed that he is waiting for materials to move forward.
“Beaver Dam’s Breuer Metal Craftsman will build the frames and Hometown Glass is doing the installation,” Eberle said. “We hope to have Nancy’s mural up at the end of the month.”
In addition to the Zieman mural, one of renowned Beaver Dam illustrator and author Lois Ehlert will also be placed on the fine art center’s wall this year. Two additional murals depicting hometown actors Fred McMurray and Eric Kalkhurst will be completed over the course of the next two years.
Eberle said more than 200 different people turned out during the Wisconsin Arts & Peony Fest in June to paint the one-foot by one-foot squares that make up the murals.
“The youngest was 4 months and oldest was in his 90s,” said Eberle.
There is public parking next to the BDACT Fine Arts Center that future store patrons can use to access its rear entrance.
The Nancy Zieman Sewing Studio will feature retail space sewing classes, fabrics, notions, patterns and Bernette sewing machines.
A Nancy Zieman exhibit will be set up in a corner of the main floor. A TV will be mounted and “Sewing With Nancy” episodes will play throughout the day. The sewing machine on which Zieman first learned to sew, that belonged to her mother, will be on display.
Springer said once the second floor of the building is renovated and an elevator installed, a permanent exhibit will move upstairs to encompass more space and include many of the items Zieman made and awards she received.
“All of the sewing machines that were hers through the years will be on display,” she said.
“It all ties in with our current project, The Great Wisconsin Quilt Show,” said Springer.
The virtual show takes place Thursday-Saturday, and will feature a presentation led by quilting and sewing experts Springer and Casey of Beaver Dam. They will present an educational lecture titled “Piece and Quilt for the Holidays” followed by a live Q&A session.
Online educational sessions will provide an opportunity for quilters of all skill levels to acquire new ideas from leading educators.
Springer said the online experience will also feature fun quilt challenges, virtual community projects, a virtual vendor mall and photo gallery quilt exhibits, including the special exhibit, “Racism: In the Face of Hate We Resist,” which features 63 quilts depicting stories of resistance and fortitude that have been integral to the survival of Black people in America.
She said Zieman had a giving heart and established a community service project as an annual part of the quilt show.
Interested participants can join in the project, Quilt to Give, and add to the Virtual Community Quilt hosted by 4-H. Details can be found online at quiltshow.com/community-projects.
“We’re honored to carry on what Nancy started and can’t wait for our business to grow. Being part of the Fine Arts District downtown will draw customers to the area,” said Springer.
Casey agreed with her sister’s thought, “Sewing enthusiasts and quilters like to travel in groups and love to shop.”