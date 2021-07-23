Watch Now: New Mayville resort welcomes crafters, group getaways

MAYVILLE – A home away from home, a place to relax or a place to do hobbies – all can be found in one location on the outskirts of Mayville.
Cornerstone Crossing Retreat and Resort opened last year during the coronavirus pandemic at 936 Metalcraft Drive and it's hitting its stride this summer.
The former Pattycakes Daycare was owned and operated by Myron and Pat Kummerow beginning in 1998. Their daughter Tricia Schwechel joined the business when Myron passed away in 2010. The daycare closed in 2019.
Tricia and her husband Larry Schwechel, who recently retired from the West Bend Fire Department, looked for another way to use the site.
“A friend of mine mentioned I should make it into a retreat house for quilters and scrapbookers. We looked into it and found a similar center in Fond du Lac that is booked a year in advance,” said Tricia. “That was our ‘aha’ moment, and truly God just put the right people in our path at the right time to make this work.”
The couple set about remodeling the building and grounds, using area contractors and purchasing items locally as much as possible. Tricia handled the décor decisions and upcycled most of the furniture at Cornerstone Crossing.
“I’m the chief maintenance guy,” said Larry.
While remodeling, the Schwechels found original hardware for barn doors within the walls. The center is situated on former farm property. Tricia said they don’t know much about the building’s history and have been searching for anyone who may have photos from the past to help them fill in the blanks.
“I would love to do a timeline of its history in pictures,” she said.
The resort has three bedrooms with 12 single beds, a large living room area and several reading nooks. It offers a full kitchen with dishwasher and two refrigerators, coffee bar and two dining tables to accommodate guests.
Patrons enter through a screened-in porch featuring a wicker sitting area. A welcome station in the dining room has a box containing flyers of local businesses, attractions and restaurant menus for guests to peruse.
“Our grand opening was March 15, 2020…and then the world shut down,” said Larry.
Despite the setback, the retreat was booked on Airbnb several times before a family between homes rented it for a four-month extended stay.
Tricia said the retreat center is really coming to fruition this summer.
“Every weekend was rented in June and 21 days in July are booked,” she said.
Larry mentioned that a recent stay included nine women from Chicago who used the facility to do yoga outside and then they hiked the nearby trails, before heading to some taverns in Mayville. Tricia said another group from Chicago staying at the resort went to Mayville Piggly Wiggly to pick up groceries.
“They loved it and even bought Piggly Wiggly T-shirts,” she said. “It’ll be interesting to see how much this place helps the Mayville economy.”
Part of the draw to the resort is its two large rooms suitable for a variety of activities. A 700-square-foot craft room is filled with 12 long tables with a comfortable chair and electrical outlet for each table. The room has LED and natural lighting to provide a well-lit room for hobbies. The basement boasts a multipurpose room with seating and tables for up to 50 people. A smartboard is available for meetings.
Tricia said the multi-purpose room has been rented for wedding and baby showers, and it has a buffet area for food and beverages.
“It’s been an exciting start and I think it will be really fun to see who we end up renting to,” Tricia said.
Renters so far have included railroad workers, hunters, crafters, families, among others.
“If you have family coming in for the holidays or a reunion this place offers lots of room to spread out and get dice games or card games going,” Larry said.
No pets are allowed in the main building, but dogs are welcome to stay in the garage area and fenced backyard.
Tricia and Larry both said there’s lots to do in Mayville that many people take for granted, and tourists have raved about the area.
“There’s free kayaks and bikes in town to use. People can golf, hunt, fish, hike the Horicon Marsh, or explore nearby cities,” said Tricia. “Or they can just stay put, relax and use the grill and gas fire pit on the deck.”
