Watch Now: New Mayville resort welcomes crafters, group getaways

While remodeling, the Schwechels found original hardware for barn doors within the walls. The center is situated on former farm property. Tricia said they don’t know much about the building’s history and have been searching for anyone who may have photos from the past to help them fill in the blanks.

“I would love to do a timeline of its history in pictures,” she said.

The resort has three bedrooms with 12 single beds, a large living room area and several reading nooks. It offers a full kitchen with dishwasher and two refrigerators, coffee bar and two dining tables to accommodate guests.

Patrons enter through a screened-in porch featuring a wicker sitting area. A welcome station in the dining room has a box containing flyers of local businesses, attractions and restaurant menus for guests to peruse.

“Our grand opening was March 15, 2020…and then the world shut down,” said Larry.

Despite the setback, the retreat was booked on Airbnb several times before a family between homes rented it for a four-month extended stay.

Tricia said the retreat center is really coming to fruition this summer.

“Every weekend was rented in June and 21 days in July are booked,” she said.