Watch Now: New picnic shelter open at Horicon Marsh

It is anticipated that the shelter will be used most often during the spring and fall migratory periods, but cross-country skiers and snowshoers will also welcome the new addition to the area.

Herzmann said the shelter will be utilized for a crane watch in cooperation with the Horicon Bird Club on Oct. 16.

“It’s a chance for people to gather and enjoy nature, we start about 5 a.m., and it’s that time of the year when you never know what you’re going to see, whether it be ducks, geese, cranes or egrets. We’re really excited to be offering that program again to the public in prime migration season.”

Another new addition to the Palmatory Street Outlook Herzmann pointed out was a selfie stand made at Bent Outa Shape in LeRoy. The stand has a designated smartphone holder so visitors can set their cameras on a timer and put themselves in the picture.

“It was put up next to the shelter in spring and it’s the perfect spot to get a photo of yourself with the beautiful vista in the distance,” she said. “And we want people to share their pictures on social media and using the marsh’s hashtag (#horiconmarsh) so we see who’s having fun here.”

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.