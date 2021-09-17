Watch Now: New picnic shelter open at Horicon Marsh

HORICON – A new year-round picnic shelter officially opened to the public Tuesday at the Horicon Marsh State Wildlife Area.
Nestled atop Horicon’s popular Palmatory Street Overlook, the shelter sits at the site of the former visitor center and field offices. That building was razed when a new Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center was built in 2019.
The non-reservable shelter is designed to accommodate expansion and to enhance the site. It features a large vestibule, indoor restrooms and a covered area outdoors for eight picnic tables, two of which are ADA accessible.
“We are so excited to have it open. There’s no better view of the marsh in Dodge County than from up here, it’s just phenomenal,” said Liz Herzmann, DNR wildlife conservation educator.
The shelter project was funded in the 2017-19 state budget and used a $500,000 state Stewardship grant and $1,600 in program revenue.
It was expected to be completed in July 2020, but construction was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Herzmann said the shelter was completed thanks to the efforts of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Friends of Horicon Marsh, Representative Mark Born and Senator Scott Fitzgerald.
“We’ve got a picnic shelter, with some protection and bathrooms, that doesn’t take away from the view,” she said. “And it’s really an extension of the education center that we can use for programming, as well.”
It is anticipated that the shelter will be used most often during the spring and fall migratory periods, but cross-country skiers and snowshoers will also welcome the new addition to the area.
Herzmann said the shelter will be utilized for a crane watch in cooperation with the Horicon Bird Club on Oct. 16.
“It’s a chance for people to gather and enjoy nature, we start about 5 a.m., and it’s that time of the year when you never know what you’re going to see, whether it be ducks, geese, cranes or egrets. We’re really excited to be offering that program again to the public in prime migration season.”
Another new addition to the Palmatory Street Outlook Herzmann pointed out was a selfie stand made at Bent Outa Shape in LeRoy. The stand has a designated smartphone holder so visitors can set their cameras on a timer and put themselves in the picture.
“It was put up next to the shelter in spring and it’s the perfect spot to get a photo of yourself with the beautiful vista in the distance,” she said. “And we want people to share their pictures on social media and using the marsh’s hashtag (#horiconmarsh) so we see who’s having fun here.”
