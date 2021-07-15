WATCH NOW: No injuries after severe storm rips through Baraboo, officials say

Emergency workers said Thursday that the severe storm which swept through part of the city around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday did not result in any injuries to residents.

EMS Chief Caleb Johnson said EMTs and paramedics went out with members of the Baraboo Fire Department, but did not have to treat any storm-related injuries. He said that was especially good given that trees had fallen on homes.

“I think, especially with that tree that went through that house, it could have been a lot worse,” Johnson said. “Thankfully it wasn’t. I don’t think anyone was really expecting the winds that came along with the rain.”

Fire Chief Kevin Stieve said there were a few homes that suffered damage from falling trees. One was 608 Second St. The upper floor and roof were largely damaged when a tree fell across an exterior gazebo, crushing a portion of it and smashing into the backside of the top floor.

Owner Tyler Patten said his wife and child were on the ground floor of the home at the time and rushed to the basement after feeling the entire house shake.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Most of the damage was relegated to the eastern portion of the city, though both Baraboo and West Baraboo experienced torrential rain and some hail with strong winds.