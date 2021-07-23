Watch now: No one hurt as private plane crashes in Baraboo

A private plane trying to land at a grass strip at Baraboo-Wisconsin Dells Regional Airport Thursday night flipped after its landing gear caught a chain link fence.

The pilot, a 67-year-old man from Steamboat Springs, Colorado, was uninjured. There were no other occupants.

According to a press release, the Sauk County Sheriff's Office was notified of the crash at 7:10 p.m. and was told the pilot had safely exited the plane which landed upside down.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Emergency responders from the Sauk County Sheriff's Office, Baraboo District Ambulance Service, and Baraboo Fire Departments responded. Blystone's Towing of Portage helped remove the plane.

The 1941 Boeing-Stearman Model 75 / PT-17 single-engine biplane is owned by owned by Mission Boston D-Day LLC of Newport Beach, California, according Federal Aviation Administration records.

The National Transportation Safety Board and FAA will continue the investigation..