 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: No one hurt as private plane crashes in Baraboo
topical alert top story

Watch now: No one hurt as private plane crashes in Baraboo

{{featured_button_text}}

A private plane trying to land at a grass strip at Baraboo-Wisconsin Dells Regional Airport Thursday night flipped after its landing gear caught a chain link fence.

The pilot, a 67-year-old man from Steamboat Springs, Colorado, was uninjured. There were no other occupants.

According to a press release, the Sauk County Sheriff's Office was notified of the crash at 7:10 p.m. and was told the pilot had safely exited the plane which landed upside down.

Baraboo plane crash July 22, 2021

An aircraft rests in a field at Baraboo-Wisconsin Dells Regional airport after a crash Thursday. Sauk County Sheriff's Office said no one was injured.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Emergency responders from the Sauk County Sheriff's Office, Baraboo District Ambulance Service, and Baraboo Fire Departments responded. Blystone's Towing of Portage helped remove the plane.

Baraboo plane crash July 22, 2021

A tow truck from Blystone's Towing of Portage lifts a plane that crashed Thursday night at the Baraboo-Wisconsin Dells Regional Airport. No injuries were reported.

The 1941 Boeing-Stearman Model 75 / PT-17 single-engine biplane is owned by owned by Mission Boston D-Day LLC of Newport Beach, California, according Federal Aviation Administration records.

The National Transportation Safety Board and FAA will continue the investigation..

 

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rio de Janeiro passes Olympic flame to Tokyo

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News