WATCH NOW: Ochsner Park Zoo introduces new bear cub to Baraboo community
After more than six weeks of evaluations and quarantine to ensure the bear cub’s health and safety, Ochsner Park Zoo in Baraboo is unveiling Miska to the public starting Jan. 1 during its usual winter hours, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. The News Republic and zoo volunteers were afforded a sneak peak on Dec. 31.

Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.

