WATCH NOW: Over 250 participate in Wisconsin Dells Thirsty Shamrock St. Patrick’s Day 5K run

Over 250 runners and walkers participated in the inaugural Thirsty Shamrock 5K run March 13 to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

The course started on Elm Street and took runners throughout downtown Wisconsin Dells before ending back on Elm Street to complete the 3.1 mile route. A cup of green beer donated by Wisconsin Dells Brewing Company was available for runner’s 21-years-old and over following the run along with green donuts donated by Dunkin’ Donuts.

While the race was considered a “fun run” for all ages it was also timed for the serious competitors. Awards were given to the top three male and female finishers. Participants in the race could also present their bib at a list of local businesses to receive a discount.

Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau Festival and Events Manager Jenifer Dobbs said the event went well with the warm weather. Many people were happy to get outside. She added it felt good to host the event safely with protocol in place to limit the spread of COVID-19.